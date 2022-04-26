Koffman Incubator Encourages NY's Social Equity Applicants, Minority or Women-Owned Businesses, Distressed Farmers and Service-Disabled Veterans to Register

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, managed by Binghamton University's Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Partnerships, today announced the return of the Opportunity Grows Cannabis Accelerator, a free four-week remote learning program beginning on May 3rd.

Opportunity Grows Cannabis Accelerator Returns on May 3rd

Accelerator participants will learn from New York cannabis industry leaders, complete business development exercises, and earn a digital certificate of completion. The Accelerator will take place via Zoom on May 3rd ,10th, 17th and 24th, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. To date, more than 200 cannabis entrepreneurs from across New York State have registered for the program.

"The Cannabis Accelerator leverages our expertise supporting entrepreneurs with business education and targeted resources," said Per Stromhaug, Associate Vice President for Innovation and Economic Development at Binghamton University. "Our remote program will introduce participants to business opportunities throughout the cannabis supply chain."

"The Accelerator is designed to help make New York's adult-use cannabis industry more diverse and inclusive," said Ari Hoffnung, Founder of Opportunity Grows. "We look forward to working closely with social equity entrepreneurs, many of whom have previously been locked out of these opportunities."

The Cannabis Accelerator is open to New Yorkers of all backgrounds and individuals from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of cannabis prohibition or who qualify as minority or women-owned businesses, distressed farmers, or service-disabled veterans are encouraged to register. There is no cost to participate in the program and registration is open online at https://southerntierincubator.com/ogaccelerator/ .

The Cannabis Accelerator will include both business and cannabis education modules. Koffman Incubator staff will introduce participants to the Business Model Canvas, a proven method to help entrepreneurs visually define and refine their business plans. Complimenting the business component of the program, participants will have the opportunity to learn from and interact with elected officials and leading cannabis industry experts including:

Ngiste Abebe, Vice President of Public Policy, Columbia Care

Ethan Anderson , Senior Vice President of Marketing, iAnthus Capital Management

Eric Greenbaum , Chief Science Officer, Goodness Growth Holdings

Franklin Henderson , Social Equity Committee Member, New York Cannabis Growers & Processors Association

Liz Krueger , New York State Senator (District 28)

Jeanne Mariani Sullivan , Chief Investment Officer, Arcview Ventures

Bryan Murray , Executive Vice President of Government Relations, Acreage Holdings

Akele Parnell , Head of Equity Partnerships, Lantern

Peter Prevot , CPA, CIA, Chief Operating Officer, Bridge West Consulting

Jeremy Unruh , Senior Vice President, Public and Regulatory Affairs, PharmaCann

The Cannabis Accelerator is grateful for the support of Acreage Holdings, Arcview Ventures, Bridge West Consulting, Columbia Care, Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, Cresco Labs, Curaleaf, Goodness Growth Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, iAnthus Capital Management, Lantern, Mohawk Valley EDGE, New York Cannabis Growers & Processors Association, Opportunity Grows, PharmaCann, UFCW Local 338, and The Agency.

About the Koffman Incubator

The Koffman Southern Tier incubator is a state-of-the-art facility in downtown Binghamton, NY that provides key resources to entrepreneurs developing successful startups. The Koffman's 60+ members connect and collaborate throughout 35,000 sq. ft. of offices, laboratories and co-working space. Binghamton University's Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Partnerships offers numerous programs to guide business growth and development. For more information, please visit https://southerntierincubator.com/

About Opportunity Grows

Opportunity Grows was founded by New York cannabis industry veteran Ari Hoffnung to help cannabis entrepreneurs succeed. Ari has been involved in New York's legal cannabis industry since 2014, served as the Chief Executive Officer of two New York cannabis companies and founded the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association. For more information, please visit https://opportunitygrows.co/

