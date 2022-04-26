North Jersey Federal Credit Union Selects Symitar for New Technology Strategy

Employee usability, efficiencies and openness drive credit union's decision

MONETT, Mo., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced today that North Jersey Federal Credit Union (NJFCU) selected Symitar to host its core in the Jack Henry private cloud and help enable its new technology strategy.

(PRNewsfoto/Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

One of the main drivers of the core conversion was employee usability. Because several of the staff had a positive experience working with Jack Henry before, they understood it would help them improve the user experience and increase efficiency. Unlike the current core, Symitar provides enhanced reporting and visibility into members' portfolios within a few simple clicks, eliminating the need for multiple systems. Symitar's open and modern core will enable third-party fintechs to easily connect to the credit union.

Anna Lo, CEO of NJFCU, said, "Jack Henry has a proven relationship for meeting expectations, as well as a vision for the future that will enable North Jersey Federal Credit Union to flourish. The technology is accessible, easy to work with, and the people are as well. With Jack Henry, our credit union will have the tools and support needed to continue making a positive difference in the financial lives of our members."

Symitar offers NJFCU more control and flexibility. The credit union can select from over 850 fintech solutions within the existing ecosystem or work with Jack Henry to build connections, providing relevant products and services to their members.

Shanon McLachlan, vice president of Jack Henry and president of Symitar, added, "Like NJFCU, credit unions should prioritize employee feedback and experiences when evaluating long-term technology strategies. We're continually looking for ways to make our technology more user-friendly and convenient, helping credit unions understand their members and offer solutions to improve their financial health. Our open infrastructure and technology strategy is the foundation upon which employees at NJFCU can empower members to develop healthier financial habits and plan for their futures."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,000 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking information. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking information. Additional information on these and other factors, which could affect the Company's financial results, are included in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings on Form 10-K, and potential investors should review these statements. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.