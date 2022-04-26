MTI Instruments Introduces PBS eXpress Portable Engine Balancing System at MRO Americas 2022

PBS eXpress marks evolution in company's proven PBS-4100+ turbofan engine vibration and balancing technology; Lightweight, portable system optimizes and simplifies testing of small-frame turbofan and turboprop engines

ALBANY, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MTI Instruments, a U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced test and measurement equipment, introduces the PBS eXpress aircraft engine vibration analysis and balancing system. The PBS eXpress is designed to optimize small-frame turbofan and turboprop engines, commonly utilized in regional jet, business jet and general aviation. The PBS eXpress runs advanced algorithms to record vibration and speed and generate a one-shot balancing solution. The portable system features intuitive setup and operation as well as powerful visualization tools like vibration surveys, exportable data and PDF reporting. Supported propulsion systems include the most popular small-frame engines and APUs from major OEMs such as Honeywell, Rolls-Royce, PWC and Williams.

The PBS eXpress utilizes the same "DNA technology" as the company's PBS-4100+ family – the most respected turbo-fan engine vibration and balancing solution on the market today – to deliver this compact, feature-rich system.

Market-leading features of the PBS eXpress include:

Modern Interface – Color touchscreen operates the entire Windows-based user interface

Extreme Simplicity – The Trim Balance Wizard streamlines the dialog process with simple-to-follow steps

Advanced Functionality – Rapidly calculates optimized engine balancing solutions accounting for existing weights on the engine and generates detailed "before and after" PDF reports

Convenience – Lightweight and portable system operates 6-plus hours between charges

Ease of Migration – Connects directly to existing cables and sensors

Competitive Pricing – An introductory offer is 20% - 30% less than competitive options

Moshe Binyamin, President and CEO of MTI Instruments, said: "The PBS eXpress offers many of the advanced features found on more sophisticated engine balancing systems – but at a price point and form factor that is optimal for MRO organizations and operators who maintain and fly small-to-mid-sized corporate and regional jets." He continued: "The PBS eXpress's intuitive user interface enables first-time users to perform vibration analysis and engine rotor balancing, with minimal training."

The PBS eXpress will be on display at MRO Americas 2022, Booth 4418, April 26-28, in Dallas, Texas. In addition, MTI will present its next-generation 1520 precision signal simulator as supporting equipment for the PBS eXpress. With proven accuracy, Wi-Fi connectivity and rugged construction, the portable 1520 allows technicians to bring a laboratory-grade precision function generator directly to the flightline.

PBS eXpress: Pricing starts at $19,500 USD – depending on system options. Please contact MTI Instruments for more information on pricing and availability.

About MTI Instruments

MTI Instruments, a Vitrek company, is a US-based manufacturer of precision tools, systems and solutions for clients requiring the precise measurement and control of products and processes and for the development and implementation of automated manufacturing, assembly and complex machinery operation. Our product solutions are used in engine vibration analysis systems for military and commercial aircraft applications, industrial manufacturing/production markets and research, design and process development markets.

