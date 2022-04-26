LendingTree Survey Finds Cardholders Concerned by Inflation, Forcing Many to Rely More on Plastic

New LendingTree Report Finds 83% Noticed Negative Impacts on Monthly Budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, has published the findings of its latest survey of more than 1,200 credit cardholders examining the impact of rising inflation on Americans' wallets. According to the survey, 83% report inflation is having a negative impact on monthly budgets and expenses while 56% are relying on credit cards to make ends meet.

Key findings

64% of credit cardholders say inflation is one of their top money concerns.

83% of cardholders are feeling the impact of inflation on monthly budgets and expenses.

More than a quarter of Americans (28%) say their reliance on credit cards has increased compared to this time last year. That is especially true for those making less than $35,000 (36% increased their reliance on cards), millennials (35%) and parents of young kids (33%).





56% of cardholders say reliance on credit cards has increased.

Consumers who are already in credit card debt continue to rely on their cards to make ends meet. And those who are already in credit card debt are more likely to say they need their card to cover their monthly expenses than those who aren't saddled with debt (71% versus 39%). Among the indebted group, 39% said they increased their reliance on plastic over the last year, compared with 15% who don't have credit card debt.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/credit-cards/study/inflation-credit-cards-survey/.

Methodology

LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,260 credit cardholders, conducted March 10-15, 2022. The survey was administered using a nonprobability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

