FP Markets launches the FP Markets Partners Hub. The premium choice for IBs & Affiliate Marketing experts

The FP Markets Partners Hub is a rich source of information for partners containing marketing material and in-depth informative articles and tips for IBs and Affiliates to learn how to maximise their earning potential

SYDNEY, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets has launched its informative Partners Hub for IBs & Affiliate Marketing experts. The new and exclusive FP Markets Partners Hub is an additional benefit to joining FP Markets as a Partner and is an informative resource and meeting point for Introducing Brokers and Affiliates. FP Markets' highly competitive, volume-based rebate structure, combined with low entry barriers, makes FP Markets the ideal partner for IBs and Affiliates of all sizes and levels of experience.

Exclusive to FP Markets, the Partners Hub enhances the partner experience by providing the opportunity to learn and develop. It offers client engagement tips and advice, which are especially useful for those just starting on their partnership journey. In addition, Partners can see the latest company and partners news and events to ensure that they do not miss any of the many opportunities available from FP Markets.IBs and Affiliates now also have access to advanced tools, including banners, content feeds, articles, eBooks, landing pages, logos, FAQs, tutorials and webinars.

Being an FP Markets Partner you are eligible for a wide range of attractive features including:

Attractive CPA model

Account Management through a secure and dedicated IB Portal

Bespoke IB Portal for real-time analytics & statistics

Commissions paid in Real-Time

Export transaction data in PDF/CSV for reporting & reconciliation

Fast client onboarding

Highly competitive, flexible and attractive Rebate Program

High converting rich media banners, landing pages & educational material.

Multi-level, multi-tier platform for individual and Master IBs

Multilingual digital marketing materials and tools to track, manage and boost your conversions (animated and static banners promoting our USPs)

Multi-tiered customised deals & Payout Structure through bespoke Affiliate Portal

One-click real-time transfer of fund requests from Rebate Accounts to Trading Accounts

24/5 Dedicated Conversion Specialists

Real-time commission payments

FP Markets Head of Partners, Michael Roussos commented "FP Markets is heavily invested in its Partners and provides some of the best trading conditions for clients. Partners are a major focus for FP Markets, resulting in the establishment of long-term relationships between the Company and its IBs & Affiliate Marketing experts. FP Markets is continually developing state-of-the-art tools for its Partners which are designed to support their needs and striving to provide the ultimate conditions for a successful, fruitful and long-standing partnership."

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a multi-regulated global Forex Broker with over 16 years of industry experience.

FP Markets offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads available from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1 on Pro Account.

MetaTrader 4 , MetaTrader 5 , WebTrader , and Iress . Download FP Markets' Mobile App and trade on the go across several powerful online platforms like, and

The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual service has been recognised by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the industry, having been awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award' five years running from Investment Trends.

FP Markets has been awarded the 'Global Forex Value Broker' in three consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021) at the Global Forex Awards.

FP Markets has been awarded the "Best Forex Trading Experience in the EU" at the Global Forex Awards 2021.

