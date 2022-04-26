Emmaus Life Sciences to Present at Investor Conferences in May

TORRANCE, Calif., April  26, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQX: EMMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease, today announced participation in the following investor conferences in May:

  • May 3-4: Q2 Investor Summit 2022. Yutaka Niihara, M.D., M.P.H., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus, will present a company overview highlighting Endari®, the company's FDA approved prescription-grade L-glutamine oral powder indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease, at the Q2 Investor Summit on May 3, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "News and Events" section of the Emmaus website at: https://ir.emmausmedical.com/news-events. An archived replay will be available for a period of 90 days after the conference. The conference is complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration.
  • May 23-26: H.C Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Dr. Niihara will present a company overview at the conference. The on-demand presentation will be available for viewing beginning May 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET. An audio webcast of the of the presentation will be available at the Emmaus website at: https://ir.emmausmedical.com/news-events. An archived replay will be available for a period of 90 days after the conference.

Emmaus' management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during both conferences. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your respective conference representative or Michael Miller with Rx Communications at mmiller@rxir.com.

About Emmaus Life Sciences
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease. The company currently markets U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder) indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adults and children 5 years and older. The company is also engaged in the discovery and development of innovative treatments and therapies for certain rare and orphan diseases as well as those affecting larger populations, such as diverticulosis. For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com.

Company Contact: 
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. 
Willis Lee 
Chief Operating Officer 
(310) 214-0065 x1130 
wlee@emmauslifesciences.com

Investor Relations Contact: 
Rx Communications Group 
Michael Miller 
(917)-633-6086 
mmiller@rxir.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emmaus-life-sciences-to-present-at-investor-conferences-in-may-301532914.html

SOURCE Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

