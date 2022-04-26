Custodia Financial Announces Tony Nelson as Chief Diversity Officer

DALLAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Custodia Financial today announced that insurance veteran J. Anthony "Tony" Nelson has joined the company as the Chief Diversity Officer.

Tony has had a long and impactful career in the insurance and benefits industry, including roles as Vice President and Chief Underwriter for the Caribbean Division of American Bankers Insurance Group, Director of Risk Management & Security of Breakers Palm Beach, Territorial Underwriting Manager for Allstate Insurance Company, Owner, and President of Premier Risk Services, and most recently upon a successful exit as the President of Premier, which focuses on Family Health and Wellness.

"We are thrilled to have Tony join the Custodia Financial team," said Tod A. Ruble, CEO of Custodia Financial. "Tony's experience in the industry, combined with his ability to build and grow businesses makes him the perfect person to help us increase awareness of our 401k loan protection program. As a Certified DE&I and soon to be ESG enterprise, our sole purpose is to improve retirement outcomes for all America's workers, especially those from underrepresented groups"

"I couldn't be more excited to join Custodia Financial at this critical juncture," said Tony Nelson. As a social impact company, "Custodia's innovative protection program assists all Americans but have a disproportionate benefit for underrepresented minority groups. These vulnerable employees tend to borrow and default at higher rates than the general population, and I look forward to being a catalyst to reverse the trend and significantly improve retirement outcomes."

About Custodia Financial

Founded in 2010, Custodia Financial measurably improves participants' 401(k) retirement outcomes. We offer the only available 401(k) loan protection program that automatically prevents loan defaults caused by job loss. Custodia Financial's innovative programs repay 401(k) loans in the event of separation from employment. To learn more, please visit www.CustodiaFinancial.com.

