Valens Semiconductor to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022

HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Valens Semiconductor) (PRNewswire)

In conjunction with this announcement, Valens will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (888) 642-5032 (U.S.), 0 (800) 917-5108 (UK), 03 918 0609 (Israel) or +972 3 918 0609 (all other locations).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Valens' website at Valens - Financials - Quarterly Results. The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking here. A replay of the conference call will be available on Valens' website shortly after the call concludes.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Automotive and Audio-Video industries. Valens' HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Investor Contacts:

Daphna Golden

Vice President Investor Relations

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

investors@valens.com

Moriah Shilton

Financial Profiles, Inc.

US: +1 310-622-8251

Valens@finprofiles.com

Media Contact:

Yoni Dayan

Head of Communications

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

yoni.dayan@valens.com

Tricia Ross

Financial Profiles, Inc.

US: +1 310-622-8226

Valens@finprofiles.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valens Semiconductor