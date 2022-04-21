Wasabi Technologies Partners with Signiant to Deliver Mission-Critical Infrastructure to Media and Entertainment Industry

Wasabi positioned as the next-gen cloud storage provider for M&E through key technology partnerships, award-winning features, and A-list use cases on display at NAB Show 2022

BOSTON and LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAB SHOW Booth # N6631 -- Wasabi Technologies , the hot cloud storage company , has capped off tremendous momentum in the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry with a new technology alliance partnership with Signiant , the market leader in intelligent file transfer software, to enable accelerated transfer of media assets and associated metadata from customer locations into and out of Wasabi hot cloud storage.

Few industries generate as much data as M&E, given the sheer amount of digital content being produced at higher resolutions than ever before. In sports, there is an unprecedented amount of game day footage being captured along with graphics, pre-recorded segments and analytics, all of which must be delivered as fast as possible to maximize fan engagement. The rise of remote production teams driven by the COVID pandemic also requires ultra-fast media delivery on a global scale speeds with best-in-class.

By leveraging the power of Wasabi hot cloud storage and Signiant intelligent file transfer , joint users can rapidly ingest content files of any size into low-cost cloud storage and distribute content out to stakeholders located anywhere in the world with the least delay and complete reliability. Signiant's patented file acceleration technology practically eliminates latency, taking advantage of all available bandwidth without restrictions while Wasabi eliminates the complexity and expense of other cloud storage services by not charging for data egress, API calls and other data management actions. Wasabi is further expanding its strategic relationship with Signiant beyond supporting Media Shuttle to now include support for Signiant Jet for automated rapid transfer and syncing of media files between supply chain endpoints and Wasabi.

"As the M&E industry leverages the cloud to meet these modern challenges head on, it's critical to control project costs while also giving production teams a high-performance, flexible, and secure solution to get the job done," said Greg Baumhover, Direct of Global Partnerships at Signiant. "Not only does Wasabi deliver fast write and read performance, its simple and transparent pricing allows M&E companies to do more with less and now with Signiant Jet teams can move assets to the cloud at blazing speeds."

Wasabi is purpose-built for M&E

Media workflows have gone through tremendous transformation with traditional infrastructure and processes giving way to virtualized operations and remote collaboration using cloud infrastructure. Wasabi offers a hot cloud storage service that is 1/5th the cost of Amazon S3, with no fees for egress or API requests and no vendor lock-in. With Wasabi, M&E organizations can affordably store all their content in the cloud, from raw footage to finished product, with everything immediately accessible without friction or added expense. Additionally, the award-winning feature Object Lock delivers a new level of data protection for the industry, which is at increased risk for ransomware attacks due to its highly-coveted and valuable digital assets as well as other data-related catastrophes that can happen in fast-paced industries.

Wasabi has expanded globally to meet the exploding need for cloud storage and has recently opened its 11th global storage location in Toronto to accommodate the region's booming production industry. In addition, the company has teamed up with many iconic global brands including Liverpool Football Club , Boston Red Sox , and Boston Bruins .

"As our data needs continue to evolve, from player analytics, IoT, digital assets and even security, this presents an enormous learning opportunity for the organization," said Red Sox SVP and CTO Brian Shield. "Wasabi provides a cost-effective cloud-based solution that enables us to retrieve content quickly and improve the level of video analysis and production we do here at the Red Sox. We could not be more excited to welcome Wasabi onboard."

"Media and Entertainment has become one of Wasabi's most important lines of business due to the sheer amount of content that needs to be stored and made instantly available to the new workflows that have emerged in the COVID world. Addressing these new realities should not be cost prohibitive, and that is where Wasabi is changing the game," said Whit Jackson, VP, Media & Entertainment, Wasabi Technologies. "Through our technology partnership with Signiant and our disruptively simple pricing, M&E companies benefit from the industry's fastest file movement and best cloud storage to keep production projects on schedule and under budget."

Connect with Wasabi at NAB Show 2022

Wasabi will be exhibiting at the 2022 NAB Show April 24-27, 2022 in Las Vegas. Visit booth #N6631 to speak with our M&E experts, see high-impact use cases come to life, and hear directly from technology partners. For more details on our NAB Show schedule or to set up a meeting, visit https://wasabi.com/nab-2022/ .

For more information about Wasabi and Signiant's work together, visit wasabi.com/signiant .

For more information about Wasabi for sports, media, and entertainment, please visit https://wasabi.com/media-and-entertainment/ .

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins.

