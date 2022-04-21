Rachio's Industry-Leading Smart Irrigation Controllers Offer Maximum Water Savings with 25% Off for Earth Day

Rachio users have saved 45+ billion gallons of water to date

DENVER, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For those looking to incorporate more sustainable practices into their lives this Earth Day, smart irrigation controller leader Rachio is offering 25% off its water-saving Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controllers from Friday, April 22 through Saturday, April 23 on Rachio.com .

The EPA estimates that a household with an automatic landscape irrigation system that is not properly maintained and operated can waste up to 25,000 gallons (the volume of a one-car garage) of water annually. By simply replacing an existing sprinkler controller with a Rachio 3 controller homeowners can take control of their outdoor water usage and immediately begin contributing to the 45 billion-plus gallons of total water saved so far by Rachio users.

Rachio uses Weather Intelligence™ and hyper-local weather tracking to give homeowners more control while saving on their outdoor water usage by reducing run-off and waste. As an EPA WaterSense labeled product, the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller is backed by independent, third-party certification to meet the EPA's specifications for water efficiency and performance. By using Rachio, homeowners can water up to 50% more efficiently and without the hassle of a typical sprinkler controller, all from an easy-to-use mobile app.

"Rachio is committed to doing our part to help protect the planet's water resources year-round by making sustainable water use accessible to everyone through simple and easy to use smart home technology," said Rachio CEO Kim Sentovich. "By intelligently automating yard care, we are making it simple for any homeowner regardless of skill to maintain their yard and save water year-round."

As a certified B Corp since 2017, Rachio also partners with Blue Star Recyclers , a nonprofit supporting local jobs for people with disabilities, to ensure the replaced controllers don't end up in landfills.

For more information on the Rachio 3 Smart Controller or to purchase at 25% off, please visit www.rachio.com/rachio-3/

About Rachio

Rachio is working at the intersection of residential water and technology to make sustainable water use effortless and personally rewarding. Founded in Denver in 2013, Rachio invented the first-ever smart sprinkler controller and remote watering app. Now on its third-generation technology, Rachio helps deliver the right amount of water to your yard, automatically, and has saved homeowners billions of gallons of water.

