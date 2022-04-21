MetaVRse introduces TheMall, a virtual retail destination in the Metaverse

100 Floors, 100 million square feet of retail and entertainment space available as NFT's

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MetaVRse, a leading web based creation platform, is introducing TheMall.io, a photorealistic 3D shopping center, accessible by over 7 billion devices via the Web. Starting today, private investors and retailers have the opportunity to purchase individual 1 million square foot floors in TheMall as NFT's, with a starting price of $300,000 (~100 ETH). Landlords have the autonomy to develop this space however they want, from building stores that sell virtual and physical goods, to creating entertainment Web3 experiences. Floors can be subdivided into smaller parcels, leased or built out.

TheMall (CNW Group/MetaVRse) (PRNewswire)

"Our goal is to be the No. 1 retail and entertainment destination in the metaverse," commented Alan Smithson, Co-Founder of parent company MetaVRse. "Investors, brands and retailers have the unique opportunity to own a piece of the metaverse and build anything they can possibly dream up."

Key features of TheMall include:

Photorealistic 3D web technology built on MetaVRse Engine

Ability to purchase physical, virtual and direct-to-avatar products

Real-world items bought in TheMall are shipped to the real world

Option to purchase in fiat or cryptocurrency

Multiplayer communications with avatar, video and text options

Proprietary avatar creation system allowing brands to create standardized clothing and accessories

Turnkey retail and experience spaces available for lease with creative and production services from MetaVRse Studio

TheMall offers an unprecedented opportunity for brands and retailers to increase customer engagement. Anyone can build 3D immersive experiences like stores, interactive entertainment such as events, games, concerts and celebrity meetups, with the goal of creating and fortifying a community of passionate fans in a brand safe environment. "Our goal is to build a flourishing community that is engaged in the joy of shopping," continued Smithson. "We want people to have fun with their friends in a casual and exciting environment that will constantly evolve to serve the needs of TheMall guests."

TheMall will open to the general public in Q4 2022. Interested parties can sign up for private tours and early access at TheMall.io

About MetaVRse

MetaVRse is a low-code 3D creation platform that allows anyone to build interactive experiences and deploy them instantly on the web without the need for app stores. Since 2016, MetaVRse Studio has created over 140 unique 3D, Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality (XR) projects for some of the world's top Brands like Mastercard, Siemens, Samsung, JP Morgan, Pearson Education, and more.

Example retail space (CNW Group/MetaVRse) (PRNewswire)

3D Checkout (CNW Group/MetaVRse) (PRNewswire)

