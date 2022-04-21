MediaMath Executes Recapitalization Transaction, Strengthening Platform for the Future

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaMath has consummated a comprehensive recapitalization transaction whereby certain existing shareholders and financial stakeholders, including funds advised by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. ("Searchlight"), have committed to invest up to $150 million into the business through a mix of new capital and a refinancing of existing debt. In concert with the recapitalization, an affiliate of Searchlight merged with and into MediaMath Holdings, Inc., and Searchlight became the indirect majority owner of MediaMath.

The additional capital will enhance MediaMath's platform, bringing renewed focus and financial resources, and enable the Company to continue to serve as a value-added partner to its customers, suppliers, and the broader digital advertising ecosystem.

"This transaction is a part of the ongoing commitment by our investors to the Company and its employees, customers, and partners. The transaction and investment will strengthen our financial foundation and enable the company to deliver on the value proposition of a global independent omnichannel platform. The entire MediaMath team and I are excited to drive the next chapter in this company's rich history as a technology partner to marketers and agencies," said Neil Nguyen, MediaMath's Chief Executive Officer. "We appreciate the support of our world-class customers and ecosystem partners, and look forward to continuing to be a leading, innovative partner in this industry."

"MediaMath's business has immense promise – the spirit of innovation and culture of partnership with customers and suppliers is a differentiator," said Darren Glatt, Partner at Searchlight Capital. "We look forward to continuing and extending our partnership with Neil and the talented MediaMath team as they unlock the full potential of the platform and continue to provide world-class service to its clients and suppliers."

MediaMath is represented in this matter by Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP as legal counsel, FTI Consulting as an advisor and Centerview Partners as investment banker. Searchlight Capital is represented by Latham & Watkins LLP as legal counsel.

Media & Investor Inquiries

mediamath@fticonsulting.com

About MediaMath

MediaMath is the demand-side platform that offers the most powerful off-the-shelf and custom capabilities for brands to reach and influence customers and prospects on any screen, making it possible for the world's leading advertisers and their agency partners to deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our enterprise software every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.

About Searchlight

Searchlight is a global private investment firm with over $10 billion in assets under management and offices in New York, London and Toronto. Searchlight seeks to invest in businesses where its long-term capital and strategic support accelerate value creation for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.searchlightcap.com.

View original content:

SOURCE MediaMath