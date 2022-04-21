Lights, camera, vacation! ALL - Accor Live Limitless encourages travelers to star in their own Hollywood-worthy holiday with 'It's ALL Possible', a new campaign starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - ALL – Accor Live Limitless, the lifestyle loyalty program for world leading hospitality group Accor, announced today the launch of It's ALL Possible – a new digital campaign starring actor, producer, philanthropist and New York Times best-selling author Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Inspired by the romance and grandeur of Hollywood films, the new campaign aims to help people dream bigger when it comes to their vacations, by casting them in a leading role in their own cinema-worthy travels and adventures.
The campaign microsite, ExperienceALL.com, features bonus video content with Chopra Jonas, special offers, and idea-starters for vacations worthy of the big screen. Movie posters for adventures such as 'Lost in the Rockies' and 'Big Family. Windy Cindy.' open to articles detailing unforgettable experiences and destinations, featuring Accor's iconic hotels across North & Central America, such as Canadian castles Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, gateway to paradise Fairmont Kea Lani, chic city center Sofitel Mexico City Reforma, Miami hot spots Berkeley Park Hotel – MGallery Hotel Collection and Novotel Miami, New York City classic The Plaza – A Fairmont Managed Hotel, and many more.
With the travel industry's most diverse network of brands and an ever growing portfolio, ALL – Accor Live Limitless invites members to experience more of what they love through benefits and rewards in travel, dining and everyday life. Among the most valuable in the industry, ALL Reward points are highly flexible, allowing members to earn points, even when they're not staying at an Accor hotel, and then redeem their points for unforgettable moments around the globe. To join Accor's award-winning loyalty program, click here.
About Accor
Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor's unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality – one of the fastest growing categories in the industry – is led by Ennismore, a joint venture, which Accor holds a majority shareholding. Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Accor boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. Members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program – ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com, or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
