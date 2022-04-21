Invicti Named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

Invicti believes position reflects the company's commitment to delivering continuous modern AppSec at scale

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™ today announced the company has been named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing. This is Invicti's second year being recognized in the report. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"We're proud to continue innovating and redefining how AppSec gets done," - Sonali Shah , Chief Product Officer

Invicti is changing the way web applications are secured, enabling organizations in every industry to continuously scan and secure all of their web applications and APIs at the speed of innovation. Invicti provides a comprehensive view of an organization's entire web application portfolio, scales to cover tens of thousands of applications, and enables customers to test in both development and production environments. Invicti's industry-leading accuracy, automation, and more than 50 integrations with DevSecOps tools allow security and development teams to efficiently reduce risk across their entire attack surface.

"We believe in a different way of doing application security - one that meets the need of modern organizations to cover all of their applications and APIs at scale," said Sonali Shah, Chief Product Officer at Invicti Security. "In our opinion, our placement as a Challenger this year reflects this commitment, and we're proud to continue innovating and redefining how AppSec gets done."

Invicti's placement as a Challenger comes on the heels of another record year. Recently, the company announced its consolidation of the Netsparker brand into Invicti and added Software Composition Analysis (SCA) to its platform. In 2021, Invicti grew annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 50% and added nearly 750 new customers. Last fall's $625 million investment led by Summit Partners will fuel continued growth: Invicti expects to expand its employee base across every function of the business by as much as 40% this year.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high, and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

Invicti Security is transforming the way web applications are secured. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti enables organizations in every industry to continuously scan and secure all of their web applications and APIs at the speed of innovation. Invicti provides a comprehensive view of an organization's entire web application portfolio, and powerful automation and integrations enable customers to achieve broad coverage of even thousands of applications. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serves more than 3,500 organizations of all sizes all over the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

