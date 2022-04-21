InventHelp Inventor Develops Motorized Bicycle-like Vehicle (JTK-122)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more enjoyable, strain-free way to ride a bicycle," said an inventor, from Liberty, Miss., "so I invented the TO GO BIKE. My design could be used for recreation, transportation and racing."

The invention provides a unique motorized bicycle-like vehicle for personal transportation. In doing so, it offers an alternative to driving a car or riding a traditional bicycle. As a result, it could enhance fun and entertainment and it helps to reduce harmful exhaust emissions. The invention features a stable and reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bicycle-riding enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JTK-122, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

