Hungry for a Taste of Cryptocurrency? Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches to Launch a Crypto Box Meal Available Only on April 29

Boxed meal includes regular sandwich, cookie, chips and large drink, plus an additional gift, a limited-edition Which Wich-branded CryptoCoin that is worth $10 on April 29 but changes value daily for up to two years based on Bitcoin fluctuations

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches is taking the booming cryptocurrency world by storm, revealing a brand-new Crypto Box meal available only on April 29 at Which Wich locations in the U.S., while supplies last.

The new Crypto Box meal includes any regular 7-inch sandwich, a cookie, a bag of chips and a large drink, plus as an additional gift, a limited-edition, Which Wich-branded CryptoCoin that is worth $10 on April 29 but fluctuates daily for up to two years based on Bitcoin-to-U.S. dollar conversion rates. Each CryptoCoin comes with an instruction card for redeeming the CryptoCoin's value for Which Wich food and drink or a mailed check. The meal box is priced at just $15, and locations will offer a limited supply of 100 Crypto Box meals.

Crypto exchange platform Gemini recently found that only 14 percent of Americans own some form of cryptocurrency, creating an opportunity to expose new audiences to crypto market dynamics through this one-day promotion.

"We're excited to offer our customers a chance to dip their toes into the growth potential of the cryptocurrency market, but with the guarantee of a delicious Which Wich meal, too," said Jeff Sinelli, Founder, CEO and Chief Vibe Officer of Which Wich. "It's a great way for our guests to enjoy their favorite Wich and our custom Mountain Dew VIBE, with the added value of experiencing the excitement of cryptocurrency."

All purchasers of the Which Wich Crypto Meal box can authenticate and track the value of their free Which Wich CryptoCoin at whichwich.com/cryptobox . The coin is redeemable for food and drink at Which Wich restaurants or a check paid by mail by the Which Wich corporate office, in an amount based on their CrytpoCoin's change in value on any given day compared to the initial $10 value on April 29, 2022, for up to two years from issuance.

ABOUT WHICH WICH

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches was founded in Dallas in late 2003 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli. The national sandwich franchise chain is best known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system, and personalized sandwich bag. In 2018, Which Wich was ranked as the #9 sandwich brand on Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018. In 2017, Which Wich ranked as #9 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and landed at #20 on the franchise Times Fast & Serious list. In 2016, Restaurant Business named Which Wich the first winner of its Future 50 Pacesetter award. Which Wich is the recipient of a Nation's Restaurant News MenuMasters "Healthful Innovations'' award and has been named by Forbes as one of their "30 Best Franchises To Buy." Which Wich currently has over 300 locations open or in development in 35 states and 5 countries. For more information, visit www.whichwich.com.

