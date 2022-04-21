HGTV ANNOUNCES WINNER OF HGTV DREAM HOME 2022 IN WARREN, VERMONT

Karey Wolstenholm of Overland Park, KS, is the Recipient of the Grand Prize Package Valued at Over $2.4 Million

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV today announced the winner of the HGTV® Dream Home 2022 is Karey Wolstenholm of Overland Park, Kansas. The prize package is valued at over $2.4 million and includes the brand-new approximately 3,090-square-foot home, consisting of three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as all of its furnishings. The prize package also includes an All-New 2022 Grand Wagoneer and $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage®. The home was designed by Dylan Eastman, constructed by builder Big Country Built with interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

HGTV Dream Home 2022 (PRNewswire)

Wolstenholm was randomly drawn from over 142 million entries to the sweepstakes, which lasted from December 28, 2021 to February 17, 2022 and garnered the highest number of entries in HGTV Dream Home history. She entered the sweepstakes every day, twice a day, as she has done in the past with other HGTV Home Giveaways, including HGTV® Smart Home and HGTV® Urban Oasis. Wolstenholm is a huge fan of the outdoors and loved the land the house sits on as well as all the outdoor amenities. She was also blown away by the overall design and considers the house "a total package."

Wolstenholm owns a print and promotional product company with her husband, Rick. They live together in her hometown area of Overland Park where they have been for the past nine years with their children and dog. Wolstenholm is a huge fan of HGTV and almost always has it on while at home. Her favorite shows are Hometown, Fixer Upper, Fixer to Fabulous and Love It or List It, among others, and she loves to see the before and after of all the homes. She loves all things around home design and fashion, and her friends and family often ask for her advice.

The HGTV Dream Home 2022 home is located in Warren, VT, an idyllic mountain town in the heart of the Mad River Valley known for its stunning views and seasonal outdoor activities with gorgeous mountains, lush forests and thousands of miles of hiking. The luxurious, modern mountain cabin is nature-inspired and has modern design that takes cues from the surrounding Vermont forest with earthy greens and rustic oranges. The first floor has an expansive open floor plan with a large kitchen complete with new, state-of-the-art appliances and a full dining area. From the dining room, there is a cozy living room complete with a two-sided fireplace that is connected to the three-season porch. The home has excellent outdoor features, including a screened porch, a heated pool with an integrated hot tub, two seating areas with fire pits and an outdoor grill area and dining room. The upper level has more of an industrial feel with a loft that features an architectural wall application and a full-size murphy bed. Down the hall from the loft is the main suite, which has a classic cabin style with a modern twist. The home also features a full guest bedroom suite perfect for short or long term guests with a kitchenette and full bathroom.

Sponsors of the HGTV Dream Home 2022 include Belgard®, Cabinets To Go, Delta Faucet, Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO), LL Flooring, formerly Lumber Liquidators, Rocket Mortgage®, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, Trex Company, LLC, VELUX® No Leak Skylights, WAGONEER and Wayfair.

