Earth Day 2022: Yadea Continues to #InvestInOurPlanet to Create a Brighter Future Together

MUNICH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Earth Day 2022, millions will take action to call for leaders to #InvestInOurPlanet and build healthy cities, countries and economies. As a leading electric two-wheeler brand, Yadea has responded to the call with innovative e-mobility products technologies, mobilizing the world to protect the planet together.

"We only have one home, and we need to do everything in our power to ensure that we preserve it for future generations. Yadea is a pioneer in green energy, and continues to #InvestInOurPlanet with sustainable concepts, actions, innovations and practices that protect the earth and create a prosperous, equitable future for all," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

Electric mobility is critical in the climate battle. According to the UN , fossil fuels from the transport sector contribute approximately one-quarter of all energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. As a result, governments around the world are advocating for the shift to electric vehicles, from the UNEP's Global Electric Mobility Programme to the EU's ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035 .

Since its inception, Yadea has positively contributed to the planet by promoting energy conservation, reducing emissions, and aligning its product development with ESG principles. In the past two decades, the company has sold 60 million units, which has helped lower fuel consumption by 9.84 million tonnes and reduced CO2 emissions by 34.3 million tonnes — the equivalent of planting 1.72 billion trees.

Alongside product development, Yadea invests in the planet with sustainable manufacturing that limits environmental impact at each stage of production. The company's eight production bases around the world incorporate the largest, top-of-the-line automated production lines, industry-leading equipment and management systems. Furthermore, Yadea has introduced its own 'Cleaner Production' strategy in line with the UNEP's environmental agreement for cleaner production , which includes pollution prevention measures during the discharge, audit and screening phases of the manufacturing process.

Beyond products, Yadea consistently takes action to promote ecological conservation and emphasize environmental protection. The company has provided RMB100 million (USD15.7 million) in subsidies for customers to purchase low-emission vehicles as part of its Green Cycling Initiative. In tandem, it has established a recycling program to promote the safe disposal of waste lead-acid batteries and teamed up with government departments and influencers to advocate sustainable travel.

Within the organization, Yadea adopts a transparent approach to sustainability. In October 2021, the company established an internal ESG Committee to spearhead modern governance and green transformation processes. Yadea has also actively strengthened disclosure of its sustainability initiatives and outcomes via regular shareholder reports and public communications. In 2021, this continued investment in the planet saw Yadea become one of the few Chinese companies rated AAA by MSCI.

Looking ahead, Yadea will continue to cement its position as a global ESG pioneer and an electric mobility market leader. By carving the way for future companies to #InvestInOurPlanet, Yadea is shaping a new era of sustainable development — encouraging people to Electrify Your Life and protect the planet together.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 60 million users in over 88 countries, and has a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for humankind.

