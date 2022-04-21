Dow reports first quarter 2022 results

MIDLAND, Mich., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $2.11; Operating EPS¹ was $2.34, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago period. Operating EPS excludes certain items in the quarter, totaling $0.23 per share, primarily due to asset-related charges.
- Net sales were $15.3 billion, up 28% versus the year-ago period, reflecting gains in all operating segments, businesses and regions. Sequentially, net sales were up 6%, driven by gains in Performance Materials & Coatings and Packaging & Specialty Plastics.
- Local price increased 28% versus the year-ago period, with gains in all operating segments, businesses and regions. Sequentially, local price increased 2%, primarily driven by silicones and polyurethanes.
- Volume increased 3% versus the year-ago period, with gains in all operating segments and in the U.S. & Canada and Latin America. Sequentially, volume was also up 5%, reflecting strong demand for silicones and polyethylene applications.
- Equity earnings were $174 million, down $50 million from the year-ago period, primarily driven by impacts from planned maintenance activity at Sadara. Equity earnings were down $50 million from the prior quarter driven by lower polyethylene and MEG margins in Asia Pacific.
- GAAP Net Income was $1.6 billion. Operating EBIT1 was $2.4 billion, up $865 million from the year-ago period with gains in all operating segments. Sequentially, operating EBIT increased 7%, led by improvements in Performance Materials & Coatings and Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure as higher prices and lower planned maintenance activity more than offset higher raw material and energy costs.
- Cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations was $1.6 billion, up $1.8 billion2 year-over-year due to increased earnings and an elective pension contribution in the year-ago period. Sequentially, cash provided by operating activities decreased $945 million as higher dividends from joint ventures were more than offset by working capital on increased sales and raw material costs. Free cash flow1 was $1.3 billion.
- Returns to shareholders totaled $1.1 billion in the quarter, comprised of $513 million in dividends and $600 million in share repurchases.
SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS
Three Months Ended Mar 31
Three Months Ended Dec 31
In millions, except per share amounts
1Q22
1Q21
vs. SQLY
[B / (W)]
4Q21
vs. PQ
[B / (W)]
Net Sales
$15,264
$11,882
$3,382
$14,364
$900
GAAP Income, Net of Tax
$1,552
$1,006
$546
$1,761
$(209)
Operating EBIT¹
$2,419
$1,554
$865
$2,265
$154
Operating EBIT Margin¹
15.9%
13.1%
280 bps
15.8%
10 bps
Operating EBITDA¹
$3,171
$2,271
$900
$2,920
$251
GAAP Earnings Per Share
$2.11
$1.32
$0.79
$2.32
$(0.21)
Operating Earnings Per Share¹
$2.34
$1.36
$0.98
$2.15
$0.19
Cash Provided by (Used for)
$1,612
$(228)
$1,840
$2,557
$(945)
1.
Op. Earnings Per Share, Op. EBIT, Op. EBIT Margin, Op. EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. See page 6 for further discussion.
2.
Cash Provided by Operating Activities – Continuing Operations includes a $1 billion elective pension contribution in the first quarter of 2021.
Jim Fitterling, chairman and chief executive officer, commented on the quarter:
"Entering our company's 125th year, Team Dow delivered top- and bottom-line growth sequentially and year-over-year in the first quarter, demonstrating the advantage of our differentiated portfolio, feedstock flexibility and continued focus on disciplined execution. Despite higher energy costs, we captured healthy end-market demand and achieved solid volume growth, price gains and margin expansion.
"In addition, today we published our annual benchmarking that demonstrates Dow delivered on our financial targets with top-quartile EBITDA margins, return on capital, free cash flow yield, shareholder remuneration, and debt reduction. We also recently announced a new $3 billion share repurchase program – a direct result of our performance as well as our balanced and disciplined capital allocation approach."
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
Three Months Ended March 31
Three Months Ended December 31
In millions, except margin
1Q22
1Q21
vs. SQLY
[B / (W)]
4Q21
vs. PQ
[B / (W)]
Net Sales
$7,627
$6,082
$1,545
$7,189
$438
Operating EBIT
$1,234
$1,228
$6
$1,442
$(208)
Operating EBIT Margin
16.2 %
20.2%
(400) bps
20.1%
(390) bps
Equity Earnings
$110
$106
$4
$130
$(20)
Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment net sales in the quarter were $7.6 billion, up 25% versus the year-ago period. Local price increased 24% year-over-year with gains in both businesses and all regions. Continued strong end-market demand drove a 4% year-over-year volume increase, with gains in energy sales, olefins, and polyethylene, primarily in the U.S. & Canada. Currency decreased net sales by 3%. On a sequential basis, the segment delivered a 6% net sales increase, driven by robust demand in both businesses, including polyethylene demand, across industrial and consumer packaging applications.
Equity earnings were $110 million, up $4 million compared to the year-ago period. For the principal joint ventures, gains from increased elastomer margins at the Thai joint ventures were offset by lower integrated polyethylene margins at Sadara and the Kuwait joint ventures. On a sequential basis, equity earnings decreased by $20 million due to higher raw material costs impacting polyethylene margins at the principal joint ventures.
Operating EBIT was $1.2 billion, up $6 million versus the year-ago period, with Op. EBIT margins down 400 basis points year-over-year, as price increases in the U.S. & Canada and Latin America were partly offset by rising raw materials and energy costs in all regions. Sequentially, Op. EBIT was down $208 million and Op. EBIT margins declined by 390 basis points, primarily due to higher raw material and energy costs in Europe.
Packaging and Specialty Plastics business delivered higher net sales versus the year-ago period, led by local price gains in all regions as well as in industrial & consumer packaging and flexible food & beverage packaging applications. Volumes declined slightly year-over-year, as growth in the U.S. & Canada was more than offset by declines in Asia Pacific. Sequentially, the business increased revenue on volume gains in all regions. Price increases in functional polymers were more than offset by price declines in polyethylene.
Hydrocarbons & Energy business delivered a net sales increase compared to the year-ago period, driven primarily by higher local prices in olefins and aromatics. Sequentially, sales increased due to higher olefin volume and price, primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
Three Months Ended March 31
Three Months Ended December 31
In millions, except margin
1Q22
1Q21
vs. SQLY
[B / (W)]
4Q21
vs. PQ
[B / (W)]
Net Sales
$4,524
$3,607
$917
$4,548
$(24)
Operating EBIT
$661
$326
$335
$595
$66
Operating EBIT Margin
14.6%
9.0%
560 bps
13.1%
150 bps
Equity Earnings
$62
$115
$(53)
$90
$(28)
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment net sales in the quarter were $4.5 billion, up 25% versus the year-ago period. Local price improved 29% year-over-year with gains in both businesses and in all regions. Currency decreased sales by 5%. Volume was up 1% year-over-year as improved supply availability from the impacts of Winter Storm Uri in the prior year were offset by planned maintenance activity at Sadara. On a sequential basis, net sales were down 1%, as local price gains in both businesses were offset by the lower supply availability from Sadara.
Equity earnings were $62 million, down $53 million compared to the year-ago period due to lower supply availability from planned maintenance activity at Sadara. On a sequential basis, equity earnings decreased by $28 million due to lower MEG margins.
Operating EBIT was $661 million, an increase of $335 million compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to strong pricing momentum in both businesses, driving Op. EBIT margins up 560 basis points year-over-year. Sequentially, Op. EBIT was up $66 million, and Op. EBIT margins improved by 150 basis points, as strong prices and lower planned maintenance activity offset pressure from higher raw material and energy costs.
Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals business delivered higher net sales compared to the year-ago period, driven by local price gains in all regions and across all key value chains. Volume declined year-over-year, primarily due to the lower supply availability from Sadara. Sequentially, net sales declined as local price gains and strong demand for construction and industrial applications were more than offset by the lower supply availability from Sadara due to planned maintenance activity.
Industrial Solutions business delivered increased net sales year-over-year, with local price gains in all regions. Volume also increased globally, driven by strong demand in industrial, agriculture and coatings markets, as well as improved supply availability from the impacts of Winter Storm Uri in the year-ago period. Sequential net sales were flat as local price gains and demand growth in the pharmaceutical, mobility and home and industrial cleaning end-markets were offset by the lower supply availability from Sadara.
Performance Materials & Coatings
Three Months Ended March 31
Three Months Ended December 31
In millions, except margin
1Q22
1Q21
vs. SQLY
[B / (W)]
4Q21
vs. PQ
[B / (W)]
Net Sales
$3,049
$2,123
$926
$2,558
$491
Operating EBIT
$595
$62
$533
$295
$300
Operating EBIT Margin
19.5%
2.9%
1,660 bps
11.5%
800 bps
Equity Earnings
$3
$2
$1
$2
$1
Performance Materials & Coatings segment net sales in the quarter were $3 billion, up 44% versus the year-ago period. Local price increased 39% year-over-year, with gains in both businesses and in all regions. Volume increased 8% year-over-year on stronger demand for silicones and coatings applications combined with improved supply availability from the impact of Winter Storm Uri in the year-ago period. Currency decreased net sales by 3%. On a sequential basis, net sales were up 19% with local price gains in both businesses. Volume increased sequentially due to strong consumer demand and increased supply availability of siloxanes upon the completion of planned maintenance activity in the prior quarter.
Operating EBIT was $595 million, compared to $62 million in the year-ago period, as Op. EBIT margins increased 1,660 basis points due to strong price gains and robust demand for both silicones and coatings offerings. Sequentially, Op. EBIT improved $300 million and Op. EBIT margins improved 800 basis points due to local price gains and lower impact from planned maintenance activity.
Consumer Solutions business delivered higher net sales year-over year, with local price gains in all regions and applications. Volume also improved across all regions, driven by improved siloxane supply and strong demand for personal care applications. Sequentially, net sales were up with increases in local price and volume. Improved supply availability of siloxanes versus the prior quarter enabled the business to capture stronger demand across all major end-markets.
Coatings & Performance Monomers business delivered increased net sales compared to the year-ago period, with local price gains in all regions. Volume increased year-over-year on improved supply availability of monomers from the impact of Winter Storm Uri in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the business delivered flat sales as local price gains for architectural coatings were offset by lower monomers volumes due to maintenance activity.
"Looking ahead, we see strong demand across our end-markets," said Fitterling. "While the geopolitical environment remains dynamic, our global scale, cost-advantaged positions, and industry-leading feedstock and derivative flexibility continue to enable resilient financial and operating performance. At the same time, we are advancing our strategy to decarbonize and grow underlying earnings by more than $3 billion in the transition to a more sustainable world. Dow is well-positioned to achieve mid-cycle earnings above pre-pandemic levels as we capture increasing demand for low-carbon, sustainable and circular innovations."
Dow will host a live webcast of its first quarter earnings conference call with investors to discuss its results, business outlook and other matters today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and slide presentation that accompany the conference call will be posted on the events and presentations page of investors.dow.com.
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.
This earnings release includes information that does not conform to U.S. GAAP and are considered non-GAAP measures. Management uses these measures internally for planning, forecasting and evaluating the performance of the Company's segments, including allocating resources. Dow's management believes that these non-GAAP measures best reflect the ongoing performance of the Company during the periods presented and provide more relevant and meaningful information to investors as they provide insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and a more useful comparison of year-over-year results. These non-GAAP measures supplement the Company's U.S. GAAP disclosures and should not be viewed as alternatives to U.S. GAAP measures of performance. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. Non-GAAP measures included in this release are defined below. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP are provided in the Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 11. Dow does not provide forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measures or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, unusual gains and losses, foreign currency exchange gains or losses and potential future asset impairments, as well as discrete taxable events, without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP results for the guidance period.
Operating earnings per share is defined as "Earnings per common share - diluted" excluding the after-tax impact of significant items.
Operating EBIT is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income before income taxes") before interest, excluding the impact of significant items.
Operating EBIT margin is defined as Operating EBIT as a percentage of net sales.
Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income before income taxes") before interest, depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of significant items.
Free cash flow is defined as "Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations," less capital expenditures. Under this definition, free cash flow represents the cash generated by the Company from operations after investing in its asset base. Free cash flow, combined with cash balances and other sources of liquidity, represent the cash available to fund obligations and provide returns to shareholders. Free cash flow is an integral financial measure used in the Company's financial planning process.
Cash flow conversion is defined as "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations," divided by Operating EBITDA. Management believes cash flow conversion is an important financial metric as it helps the Company determine how efficiently it is converting its earnings into cash flow.
Operating return on capital (ROC) is defined as net operating profit after tax, excluding the impact of significant items, divided by total average capital, also referred to as ROIC.
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Mar 31,
Net sales
$ 15,264
$ 11,882
Cost of sales
12,402
10,062
Research and development expenses
218
194
Selling, general and administrative expenses
498
366
Amortization of intangibles
88
101
Restructuring and asset related charges - net
186
—
Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates
174
224
Sundry income (expense) - net
148
128
Interest income
28
8
Interest expense and amortization of debt discount
167
196
Income before income taxes
2,055
1,323
Provision for income taxes
503
317
Net income
1,552
1,006
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(17)
15
Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders
$ 1,569
$ 991
—
Per common share data:
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 2.12
$ 1.32
Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 2.11
$ 1.32
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
734.6
744.8
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
739.8
749.8
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
In millions, except share amounts (Unaudited)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 3,143
$ 2,988
Accounts and notes receivable:
Trade (net of allowance for doubtful receivables - 2022: $215; 2021: $54)
7,423
6,841
Other
2,536
2,713
Inventories
7,760
7,372
Other current assets
1,303
934
Total current assets
22,165
20,848
Investments
Investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
1,821
2,045
Other investments (investments carried at fair value - 2022: $1,962; 2021: $2,079)
3,067
3,193
Noncurrent receivables
454
478
Total investments
5,342
5,716
Property
Property
57,707
57,604
Less: Accumulated depreciation
37,360
37,049
Net property
20,347
20,555
Other Assets
Goodwill
8,716
8,764
Other intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization - 2022: $4,790; 2021: $4,725)
2,761
2,881
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,339
1,412
Deferred income tax assets
1,160
1,358
Deferred charges and other assets
1,505
1,456
Total other assets
15,481
15,871
Total Assets
$ 63,335
$ 62,990
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities
Notes payable
$ 92
$ 161
Long-term debt due within one year
355
231
Accounts payable:
Trade
5,769
5,577
Other
2,772
2,839
Operating lease liabilities - current
306
314
Income taxes payable
527
623
Accrued and other current liabilities
3,233
3,481
Total current liabilities
13,054
13,226
Long-Term Debt
14,108
14,280
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
Deferred income tax liabilities
654
506
Pension and other postretirement benefits - noncurrent
7,320
7,557
Asbestos-related liabilities - noncurrent
915
931
Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent
1,092
1,149
Other noncurrent obligations
6,767
6,602
Total other noncurrent liabilities
16,748
16,745
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock (authorized 5,000,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value each;
issued 2022: 767,064,055 shares; 2021: 764,226,882 shares)
8
8
Additional paid-in capital
8,217
8,151
Retained earnings
21,672
20,623
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,796)
(8,977)
Unearned ESOP shares
—
(15)
Treasury stock at cost (2022: 38,962,213 shares; 2021: 29,011,573 shares)
(2,221)
(1,625)
Dow Inc.'s stockholders' equity
18,880
18,165
Noncontrolling interests
545
574
Total equity
19,425
18,739
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 63,335
$ 62,990
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
In millions (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Mar 31,
Operating Activities
Net income
$ 1,552
$ 1,006
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
752
717
Provision for deferred income tax
253
144
Earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates less than (in excess of) dividends received
374
(46)
Net periodic pension benefit cost
7
23
Pension contributions
(55)
(1,061)
Net gain on sales of assets, businesses and investments
(6)
(38)
Restructuring and asset related charges - net
186
—
Other net loss
140
55
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and divested companies:
Accounts and notes receivable
(741)
(866)
Inventories
(443)
(478)
Accounts payable
86
611
Other assets and liabilities, net
(493)
(295)
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations
1,612
(228)
Cash used for operating activities - discontinued operations
(9)
(63)
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities
1,603
(291)
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(315)
(289)
Investment in gas field developments
(37)
(9)
Purchases of previously leased assets
(2)
(2)
Proceeds from sales of property and businesses, net of cash divested
4
9
Investments in and loans to nonconsolidated affiliates
(6)
—
Proceeds from sales of ownership interests in nonconsolidated affiliates
11
—
Purchases of investments
(148)
(150)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
141
428
Other investing activities, net
(15)
—
Cash used for investing activities
(367)
(13)
Financing Activities
Changes in short-term notes payable
(21)
(47)
Payments on short-term debt greater than three months
(14)
—
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
16
29
Payments on long-term debt
(25)
(164)
Collections on securitization programs
141
—
Purchases of treasury stock
(600)
—
Proceeds from issuance of stock
35
127
Transaction financing, debt issuance and other costs
—
(1)
Employee taxes paid for share-based payment arrangements
(35)
(10)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(8)
Dividends paid to stockholders
(513)
(521)
Cash used for financing activities
(1,017)
(595)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(45)
(48)
Summary
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
174
(947)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
3,033
5,108
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 3,207
$ 4,161
Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in "Other current assets"
64
28
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 3,143
$ 4,133
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region
Net Sales by Segment
Three Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Mar 31,
Mar 31,
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
$ 7,627
$ 6,082
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
4,524
3,607
Performance Materials & Coatings
3,049
2,123
Corporate
64
70
Total
$ 15,264
$ 11,882
U.S. & Canada
$ 5,537
$ 4,028
EMEAI 1
5,512
4,329
Asia Pacific
2,753
2,365
Latin America
1,462
1,160
Total
$ 15,264
$ 11,882
Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region
Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022
Local
Currency
Volume
Total
Percent change from prior year
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
24 %
(3) %
4 %
25 %
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
29
(5)
1
25
Performance Materials & Coatings
39
(3)
8
44
Total
28 %
(3) %
3 %
28 %
Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons & Energy business
29 %
(3) %
1 %
27 %
U.S. & Canada
24 %
— %
13 %
37 %
EMEAI 1
37
(8)
(2)
27
Asia Pacific
19
(1)
(2)
16
Latin America
24
—
2
26
Total
28 %
(3) %
3 %
28 %
Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region
Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022
Local
Currency
Volume
Total
Percent change from prior quarter
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
— %
(1) %
7 %
6 %
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
2
(1)
(2)
(1)
Performance Materials & Coatings
9
(1)
11
19
Total
2 %
(1) %
5 %
6 %
Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons & Energy business
2 %
(1) %
4 %
5 %
U.S. & Canada
1 %
— %
6 %
7 %
EMEAI 1
8
(2)
2
8
Asia Pacific
(3)
—
8
5
Latin America
(1)
—
—
(1)
Total
2 %
(1) %
5 %
6 %
1.
Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures
Operating EBIT by Segment
Three Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Mar 31,
Mar 31,
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
$ 1,234
$ 1,228
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
661
326
Performance Materials & Coatings
595
62
Corporate
(71)
(62)
Total
$ 2,419
$ 1,554
Depreciation and Amortization by Segment
Three Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Mar 31,
Mar 31,
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
$ 395
$ 336
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
150
156
Performance Materials & Coatings
200
218
Corporate
7
7
Total
$ 752
$ 717
Operating EBITDA by Segment
Three Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Mar 31,
Mar 31,
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
$ 1,629
$ 1,564
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
811
482
Performance Materials & Coatings
795
280
Corporate
(64)
(55)
Total
$ 3,171
$ 2,271
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Nonconsolidated Affiliates by Segment
Three Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Mar 31,
Mar 31,
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
$ 110
$ 106
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
62
115
Performance Materials & Coatings
3
2
Corporate
(1)
1
Total
$ 174
$ 224
Reconciliation of "Net income" to "Operating EBIT"
Three Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Mar 31,
Mar 31,
Net income
$ 1,552
$ 1,006
+ Provision for income taxes
503
317
Income before income taxes
$ 2,055
$ 1,323
- Interest income
28
8
+ Interest expense and amortization of debt discount
167
196
- Significant items
(225)
(43)
Operating EBIT (non-GAAP)
$ 2,419
$ 1,554
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
Pretax 1
Net
EPS 3
Income Statement Classification
Reported results
$ 2,055
$ 1,569
$ 2.11
Less: Significant items
Digitalization program costs 4
(41)
(32)
(0.04)
Cost of sales ($38 million);
R&D ($1 million); SG&A ($2 million)
Restructuring, implementation costs and
(10)
(8)
(0.01)
Cost of sales ($7 million);
R&D ($2 million); SG&A ($1 million)
Russia / Ukraine conflict charges 6
(186)
(142)
(0.19)
Restructuring and asset related charges
Indemnification and other transaction
12
12
0.01
Sundry income (expense) - net
Total significant items
$ (225)
$ (170)
$ (0.23)
Operating results (non-GAAP)
$ 2,280
$ 1,739
$ 2.34
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2021
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
Pretax 1
Net
EPS 3
Income Statement Classification
Reported results
$ 1,323
$ 991
$ 1.32
Less: Significant items
Digitalization program costs 4
(33)
(25)
(0.03)
Cost of sales ($29 million);
SG&A ($4 million)
Restructuring, implementation costs and
(10)
(8)
(0.01)
Cost of sales ($9 million);
R&D ($1 million)
Total significant items
$ (43)
$ (33)
$ (0.04)
Operating results (non-GAAP)
$ 1,366
$ 1,024
$ 1.36
1.
"Income before income taxes."
2.
"Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
3.
"Earnings per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method.
4.
Costs associated with implementing the Company's Digital Acceleration program.
5.
Costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program.
6.
Asset related charges including inventory write-downs, bad debt reserves, and impairments of other assets related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
7.
Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation.
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2021
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
Pretax 1
Net
EPS 3
Income Statement Classification
Reported results
$ 2,118
$ 1,736
$ 2.32
Less: Significant items
Digitalization program costs 4
(48)
(38)
(0.05)
Cost of sales ($40 million);
Restructuring, implementation costs and
—
—
—
Cost of sales ($11 million);
Net gain on divestitures and asset sale
16
16
0.02
Sundry income (expense) - net
Indemnification and other transaction
35
35
0.05
Sundry income (expense) - net
Income tax related items 7
—
111
0.15
Provision for income taxes on
Total significant items
$ 3
$ 124
$ 0.17
Operating results (non-GAAP)
$ 2,115
$ 1,612
$ 2.15
1.
"Income before income taxes"
2.
"Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
3.
"Earnings per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method.
4.
Costs associated with implementing the Company's Digital Acceleration program.
5.
Restructuring charges and costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program.
6.
Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation.
7.
Includes reversals of certain tax valuation allowances partially offset by charges related to uncertain tax positions.
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Mar 31,
Mar 31,
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)
$ 1,612
$ (228)
Capital expenditures
(315)
(289)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 1
$ 1,297
$ (517)
1.
Free cash flow in the first quarter of 2021 reflects a $1 billion elective pension contribution.
Reconciliation of Cash Flow Conversion
Three Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)
$ 2,021
$ 2,719
$ 2,557
$ 1,612
Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP)
3,573
3,611
2,920
3,171
Cash flow conversion (Operating EBITDA to cash flow from
56.6 %
75.3 %
87.6 %
50.8 %
Cash flow conversion - trailing twelve months (non-GAAP)
67.1 %
