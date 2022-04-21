The Cryptocurrency Compliance Cooperative and Cybera Launch Scam Reporting Tool

Enhanced Reporting Tool Files Victim Complaints to Help Recover Funds and Share Cybercrime Data with Law Enforcement

The Cryptocurrency Compliance Cooperative (“Crypto3C”) is a collaborative association that advocates on behalf of the cash-to-cryptocurrency industry to establish universally accepted compliance standards, Know Your Customer (KYC)/Anti-Money Laundering (AML) best practices, and Economic Sanctions and regulatory controls. https://crypto3c.org/ (PRNewsfoto/Cryptocurrency Compliance Cooperative) (PRNewswire)

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cryptocurrency Compliance Cooperative ("Crypto3C"), a collaborative association led by top Bitcoin ATM operators and blockchain industry leaders advocating for compliance standards in the cryptocurrency industry, today announced the launch of its cryptocurrency Scam Reporting Tool in partnership with Cybera, a global cybercrime data-sharing platform. This tool is a response to the need for an official outlet where victims of cryptocurrency-related scams can report threats and incidents to officials to help track and recover funds. It will also help to identify these nefarious actors and prevent future crimes.

The Scam Reporting Tool allows victims of cryptocurrency scams to report any Bitcoin ATM, online exchange, or crypto-related outlet by filling out a brief form online. The tool, powered by Cybera's data-centric platform, automatically files criminal complaints for victims to hopefully recover funds and shares cybercrime data with law enforcement officials and blockchain forensics partners. These officials, both domestically and internationally, will use the data to assist with trend analysis and prevent further victimization, money laundering, and fraudulent transactions.

"We are committed to providing education to all industry participants in order to create a safer cryptocurrency ecosystem. Part of that involves providing law enforcement with resources and access to data they can utilize," shares Seth Sattler, Executive Director of the Cryptocurrency Compliance Cooperative. "Partnering with Cybera, one of the Crypto3C's member organizations, to launch this tool allows us to efficiently and safely share victim reports with law enforcement and utilize the data for typologies and trend analysis."

According to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) 2021 Internet Crime Report , last year, there were more than 1,500 reports of scams using crypto ATMs, with losses of approximately $28 million. The IC3 also received more than 4,325 complaints, with losses of over $429 million, from confidence/romance scam victims who also reported using investments and cryptocurrencies.

With this tool, the Crypto3C advances its mission to create a safer environment for the cryptocurrency community and provide knowledge and tools to those interacting with it. All member companies will have access to the anonymized data surfaced by the Scam Reporting Tool free of charge.

"The Cryptocurrency Compliance Cooperative's collaborative efforts align perfectly with our mission of improving the financial ecosystem and supporting victims of online crime," said Nicola Staub, Co-Founder and CEO of Cybera.

The Scam Reporting Tool can be accessed on the Cryptocurrency Compliance Cooperative's website, https://crypto3c.org/ .

About the Cryptocurrency Compliance Cooperative (Crypto3C)

The Cryptocurrency Compliance Cooperative (Crypto3C) is a collaborative association that advocates on behalf of the cryptocurrency industry to establish compliance standards, best practices, and regulatory controls. Our organization fosters an environment of cooperation between BTM operators, regulatory agencies, traditional financial institutions, and technology solutions within the industry to accomplish our mission. Through this medium of beneficial discussion between parties that directly impact or are impacted by the cryptocurrency industry, the Crypto3C will nurture legitimacy and acceptance around the globe.

For more information, please visit https://crypto3c.org .

About Cybera

Cybera is the leading global complaints and real-time cybercrime data sharing platform. Cybera enables reporting of financial cybercrimes online and supports victims in the recovery process, helping to return stolen funds to victims. The platform shares non-public cybercrime data in real-time, thereby strengthening efforts to prevent fraud and stop fraudulent transactions before they happen.

For more information, please visit https://cybera.io .

Media Contact:

Sabrina Scarpa

JConnelly for the CCC

973.850.7327

CCC@jconnelly.com

Cybera

mail@cybera.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cryptocurrency Compliance Cooperative