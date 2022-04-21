Cook & Boardman Launches Upgraded Website and Online Store

New platform works on all mobile devices and is capable of integrating with client purchasing software.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group (C&B) is proud to announce the launch of a newly designed website and online store. The upgraded site was designed to provide a streamlined customer experience and access to thousands of quick ship products with industry-leading technical support for general contractors, architects and facility managers across the US.

(PRNewsfoto/The Cook & Boardman Group) (PRNewswire)

The new version of the C&B website and online store contains numerous upgrades, including:

o Mobile-first design responsive to any device

o Enhanced search functionality

o Expanded resource library, including how-to videos and instruction guides

o Multi-level shopping lists

o Updated payment portal which now accepts PayPal, Google Pay, and Apple Pay

"The launch of the new website and online store enables our customers to access over 23,000 commercial door, hardware, access control and accessory products, available for quick-ship with live online chat support from a network of industry experts," noted Lance Simpson, Chief Operating Officer for C&B.

"Our customers will benefit from a modernized website that can integrate with any large customer purchasing system," explained Craig Stilwell, C&B's eCommerce Business Director. "Our model is based on efficiency throughout the process; we're providing users a streamlined experience and access to a larger catalog of products and online resources."

About The Cook & Boardman Group

C&B is the nation's largest distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware as well as one of the largest and fastest-growing providers of integrated security solutions - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products. The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 70 locations across 21 states and nationwide through its redesigned website at www.cookandboardman.com. C&B is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle-market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Cook & Boardman Group