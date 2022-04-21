Blackbaud Names Charles "Chuck" Miller Chief Information Security Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles "Chuck" Miller as chief information security officer. In this role, Miller will oversee Blackbaud's global trust and security program, which is responsible for all elements of information and cybersecurity, working to protect Blackbaud's products, infrastructure and customer data.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chuck to our team," said Todd Lant, chief information officer, Blackbaud. "With over 25 years of security and technology experience in financial services, consulting and telecommunication, he is a proven leader who will bring invaluable security leadership and operational expertise to Blackbaud."

Miller is active in the cybersecurity community and a sought-after expert. With a background in the financial services industry, he has been instrumental in successful merger activities, full public cloud adoption, digital transformation and driving best-in-class cybersecurity. He possesses deep expertise in security operations, data configuration management, application security and data protection. Miller most recently served as senior vice president of cybersecurity at Truist. Prior to that, he was senior vice president of cybersecurity for SunTrust and supported cybersecurity efforts at Capital One and Verizon.

Contributing to Blackbaud's ongoing commitment to cybersecurity, Miller will collaborate with the security, privacy and risk management teams to secure customer data by adhering to industry best practices, conducting ongoing risk assessments and aggressively testing the security of products.

"I am passionate about digital transformation and next generation cybersecurity," said Miller. "I am excited to work with the team at Blackbaud to deliver strong cybersecurity that enables our customers to have peace of mind and focus on their critical, world-changing missions."

Miller holds a master's degree in information systems and information systems security from Northwestern University. He is also a Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Certified Ethical Hacker and Certified Cloud Security Professional.

Over the last two years, Blackbaud has doubled the size of its cybersecurity team and has established a customer trust team to partner with customers and share information about the cybersecurity program. Blackbaud leverages the industry standard CIA (Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability) Triad Model in conjunction with various industry control frameworks, including the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, SOC1 and SOC2 controls, PCI DSS requirements and others to protect the company's solutions.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

