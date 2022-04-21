Bitdefender Enhances Premium VPN Service with Powerful New Privacy Protection Technologies

New Ad Blocker, Anti-Tracker and Whitelist Capabilities Ensure Data Privacy Coupled with Strong Security of Encrypted VPN

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced new enhancements to its Bitdefender Premium Virtual Private Network (VPN) Service designed to bolster privacy, identity protection and security for consumers. New ad blocker and anti-tracker modules as well as whitelist capabilities provide consumers with secure and private web browsing from anywhere in the world using a computer or mobile device. It is simple to set up and comes with an intuitive interface for any level user.

Cybersecurity and data privacy are converging as consumers grow increasingly concerned about who has access to their personally identifiable information, as well as data collected about their online activities and how that data is sold, traded and used. Even when consumers use so-called "Private Browsing" or "Incognito" modes on major web browsers, internet service providers (ISPs), wireless hotspots and websites often still collect information about their browsing history and online behavior.

Data tracking, spyware and other malicious threats are still a reality on open public Wi-Fi networks. According to Firefox telemetry, about 80 percent of web traffic globally is encrypted. Additionally, a study found that about six percent of the top 10,000 websites secured by HTTPS had TLS protocol security flaws.

Recent Bitdefender research revealed that most consumers are highly exposed to risk, with the majority (61 percent) not using VPN services and anti-trackers, ad blockers (44 percent) or privacy software of any type (64 percent) on the personal devices they use most for online activities.

"It has become increasingly difficult for consumers to maintain privacy and keep their data secure as they conduct their digital lives online," said Ciprian Istrate, vice president, Bitdefender Consumer Solutions. "We incorporated ad blocking and anti-tracking capabilities to Bitdefender Premium VPN to deliver both solid protection and anonymity as users enjoy favorite online activities without concern their online behaviors are being tracked or personal data collected and sold either legally or illegally."

Bitdefender Premium VPN Key Features

Powerful Encryption for All Web Traffic -- Securely encrypt all incoming and outgoing web traffic for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices leveraging over 4,000 Bitdefender VPN servers across 49 countries. Keep online identities and activities safe from hackers, ISPs and others for safe online streaming and downloads, with no traffic logs.

Built-In Ad Blocker for Better Browsing Experience -- Native ad blocker module removes ads, banners, pop-ups and video ads from websites for a better browsing experience. Blocking intrusive ads reduces the risk of adware and malware, and helps users save bandwidth while reclaiming the entire screen for relevant content only.

Prevent Online Profiling With Anti-Tracker -- Block advertisers, websites and other third-parties from collecting data such as device type, location, web queries, shopping preferences and more. Preventing the collection of such data not only protects consumer privacy, it can speed performance of users' devices.

Achieve System-Wide Protection -- As opposed to web browser extensions that only offer privacy within that browser, Bitdefender VPN Premium blocks disrupting ads and tracking modules across the user's entire device without slowing down systems or leaving gaps in defense.

Whitelist Trusted Websites -- Easily make exceptions to ad blocking and anti-tracking features as desired, by adding the URLs of specific, trusted domains to a whitelist. This enables VPN users to ensure secure, encrypted browsing while accessing websites that might otherwise not load properly when tracking codes are blocked.

Availability

Bitdefender Premium VPN is available for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS devices. New ad blocker, anti-tracker and whitelist capabilities are now available to all users, including free and trial customers. For more information or to purchase Bitdefender Premium VPN visit https://www.bitdefender.com/solutions/vpn.html.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender provides cybersecurity solutions with leading security efficacy, performance and ease of use to small and medium businesses, mid-market enterprises and consumers. Guided by a vision to be the world's most trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, Bitdefender is committed to defending organizations and individuals around the globe against cyberattacks to transform and improve their digital experience. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Contact:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bitdefender