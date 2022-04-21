Benetel and ASOCS Join Forces on 5G Industrial Private Network Solution

DUBLIN and ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --OpenRAN radio specialist Benetel and networking software provider ASOCS have brought together their respective expertise to provide the industrial sector with the technology needed for 5G private network installations. The two companies have agreed to enter into a joint global cooperation and are currently performing extensive interoperability testing. ASOCS will then integrate Benetel OpenRAN radio units (RUs) with its CYRUS® private 5G RAN software. This will be a major step forward in the progression of Industry 4.0, enabling the benefits of high data rates, low latency, and enhanced security functions of 5G to be realized, alongside the ease of installation associated with Wi-Fi.

Benetel's RAN550 radio units (RUs) are targeted at indoor usage, while the RAN650 RUs are intended for outdoor installation. Featuring a 4T4R antenna configuration, these OpenRAN RUs have a 7.2 functional split and can deliver 100MHz of instantaneous bandwidth. Versions are available that support the n78, n77u and n79 frequency bands. By using these RUs in combination with the highly flexible and scalable CYRUS® software from ASOCS, industrial customers will be able to build next generation networking infrastructure to support increased levels of automation. It will mean that entire sites can be addressed using one single multifaceted platform, with seamless transition from indoor to outdoor coverage.

"One of the key aspects of 5G private networks will be the ability to successfully handover between different zones within a factory or campus, both indoors and outdoors," states Gilad Garon, CEO at ASOCS. "Through use of Benetel's range of indoor and outdoor radio units, combined with our highly advanced CYRUS software, we can now provide a solution for companies as they move into the smart manufacturing era."

"The full integration of the OpenRAN radios that Benetel has developed, plus ASOCS' cutting-edge software technology will enable fast, reliable and scalable 5G private network deployments," Adrian O'Connor, CEO of Benetel, adds. "Together these will be pivotal in moving 5G private networking out of the lab environment and onto the factory floors."

Learn more about ASOSC at www.asocscloud.com.

For more information about what Benetel offers the mobile communications market please visit www.benetel.com.

For accompanying images, please download via this link.

Press Contact:

Claudia Cano-Manuel

Account Manager

Publitek

+44 (0)1582 390980

claudia.cano.manuel@publitek.com

View original content:

SOURCE Benetel