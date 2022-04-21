SINGAPORE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn Foundation, a dominant metaverse blockchain ecosystem backed by internet giant Kakao Corp, has announced the onboarding of Alameda Research as a strategic partner and investor into the Klaytn blockchain ecosystem.

Alameda Research invests into Klaytn’s vision of the metaverse. (PRNewswire)

Recently introduced as one of the newest members of the Klaytn Governance Council, Alameda Research is a leading quantitative crypto trading firm and venture investor, and the brainchild of Sam Bankman-Fried — co-founder of crypto derivatives exchange, FTX, and one of the youngest billionaires in the world.

"Having seen the immense potential of the Klaytn ecosystem, we're excited to be a part of the journey on Klaytn's roadmap for the metaverse. We look forward to contributing to its future developments and success," shared Brian Lee, Partner of Alameda Research Ventures.

The extension of the partnership will mean greater involvement by Alameda Research to support the growth and development of the Klaytn ecosystem. This includes further investments into early-stage projects built on Klaytn, as well as connections to its global network of top-level funds and exchanges.

David Shin, Head of Global Adoption at Klaytn Foundation, warmly welcomes the addition of Alameda Research as a strategic investor, saying, "The partnership opens up a new world of opportunities for projects in the Klaytn ecosystem, to bring influential partners and critical resources that can propel projects to the next level and bring us one step closer towards our vision of becoming the leading metaverse blockchain for all."

About Alameda Research

Alameda Research was founded in October 2017. We manage over $1 billion in digital assets and trade $1-10 billion per day across thousands of products: all major coins and altcoins, as well as their derivatives. We have a full-scale global operation with the ability to trade on all major exchanges and markets.

About Klaytn Foundation

Klaytn Foundation is a non-profit organization that was established to accelerate global adoption and ecosystem maturity on Klaytn. The foundation manages the US$500m Klaytn Growth Fund and operates alongside Krust, the holding company for all overseas ventures of internet giant Kakao Corp.

Media Contact

Aaron Koh

Head of Marketing, Klaytn Foundation

Email: aaron.koh@klaytn.foundation

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Klaytn Foundation