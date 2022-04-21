AIRWAVZ SECURES $70M CREDIT FACILITY WITH AB PRIVATE CREDIT INVESTORS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwavz Solutions, Inc., today announces the closing of a new credit facility with AB Private Credit Investors ("AB-PCI"), the middle market direct lending platform for AllianceBernstein. With this new financing, Airwavz is excited to build upon its position as the market's go-to provider of smart building wireless infrastructure.

The importance of connectivity has transformed over the past few years, as people have radically changed their living and working habits to increasingly remote models. Airwavz seeks to support this paradigm shift by providing the wireless infrastructure solutions integral to modern life.

With its new credit facility and continued support from its equity investors, Airwavz intends to fund its rapid growth and serve the exploding demand for wireless infrastructure-as-a-service.

"This new credit facility with AllianceBernstein strengthens our financial flexibility to execute on commitments to our clients" says Airwavz CFO, Shawn Kocher, "we will use this additional capital prudently to continue our market momentum."

An Investment in a Bright Future of Enhanced Communication Abilities

In recent years, Airwavz has enriched the lives of myriad clients with modular, scalable, and accessible solutions such as in-building DAS, IoT-enabling smart building systems, and wireless services for private networks.

Airwavz understands that connectivity isn't a one-size-fits-all solution; rather, Airwavz takes the time to tailor a custom approach to each project to meet the needs of the people and businesses who will be using the service. This detailed approach requires specific expertise, significant time investments, and considerable capital and resources.

With its new partnership with AB-PCI, Airwavz will have access to significant additional capital to build the Airwavz platform, invest in innovation and high-touch service, and serve new and existing clients, cementing its reputation as the industry choice for seamless and reliable wireless systems.

About AB Private Credit Investors

AB Private Credit Investors provides growth and acquisition-related funding up to $300 million to middle market companies. AB-PCI customizes credit solutions for the needs of borrowers and leverages deep industry expertise to be efficient, flexible, and creative.

About Airwavz

Airwavz designs, installs, owns, and operates in-building wireless infrastructure that provides affordable, convenient, and seamless high-speed connectivity to its clients and their tenants. Airwavz empowers their clients to enjoy wireless service without the hassle by building solutions that exceed their unique needs and goals.

