"Utano☆Princesama Shining Live" Announces Collaboration with Sanrio Characters and Celebrates 6 Million Worldwide Downloads

TOKYO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that the smartphone rhythm game Utano☆Princesama Shining Live announced a special collaboration featuring the Sanrio Characters. In addition, the game has reached a combined 6 Million downloads worldwide and kicked off a series of exclusive events starting Monday, April 18, 2022. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2022/0420/shining_live_6mdl_sanrio.html ) for more details.

Sanrio Characters x Utano☆Princesama Shining Live Collaboration Announced

A special collaboration between Sanrio Characters and Utano☆Princesama Shining Live has been announced.

Starting from Tuesday, April 26 various in-game campaigns will be held in celebration of the Sanrio Character Collaboration.

In addition to the in-game campaigns, there will also be an event at Sanrio Puroland.

Further details for the collaboration will be announced after the regular maintenance on Tuesday, April 26.

Be sure to check out this dream collaboration featuring the adorable Sanrio Characters and the idols from Shining Live.



©SAOTOME GAKUEN ©KLabGames

© '22 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPR. NO. S622017

6 Million Worldwide Downloads Campaign

Event Period: Monday, April 18 to Tuesday, April 26 (UTC+9)

There will be a 11-Shot Photo Shoot and paid Step-Up Photo Shoot where players can choose from the 11 idols and perform the Photo Shoot a maximum of ten times. Don't miss this special chance to get "Setsugetsuka" UR Photos.

There will be new missions for players to challenge every day. By clearing these daily missions they can receive up to 3000 Photo Shoot Points.

In addition to in-game campaigns, there will be three special sets on sale for a limited time.

Now is a great time to check out Shining Live.

Utano☆Princesama Shining Live Overview

Supported OSes: Android™ 5.0+, iOS 11.0+

* Not available on some devices.

Genre: Rhythm game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.utapri-shining-live.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @shininglive_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ShiningLiveEN

Copyright: ©SAOTOME GAKUEN © KLabGames

Download the Game

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1284790977

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.utapri.shininglive.global

