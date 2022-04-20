Taiga Makes European Debut of Electric Snowmobiles at SkiStar in Sweden

Innovative off-road electric vehicle manufacturer brings trailblazing snowmobiles to the Nordics

SÄLEN, Sweden, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (Taiga) (TSX: TAIG), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, today debuted its snowmobiles at SkiStar, the leading operator in alpine mountain tourism in Scandinavia, at its resort in Sälen, Sweden. After the company's milestone deliveries in March, this European unveiling marks another significant landmark for the electric powersports manufacturer. This is an important step in Taiga's global expansion aspirations, whose product line innovation began with electrifying the snowmobile, one of the most challenging vehicles in the off-road segment. For SkiStar, it is an important next step in its sustainability transformation to have a net-zero climate impact from an operations standpoint by 2030.

SkiStar staff enjoying a ride on Taiga's Nomad 100% electric snowmobile. (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"Sweden continues to be a global pioneer in electrification and sustainable solutions. It's only a natural decision for us to debut our Nomad snowmobile in Europe at SkiStar in Sälen," said Taiga CEO Sam Bruneau. "We're excited for the SkiStar team to experience these two revolutionary machines, while also bolstering our mission in providing an electric snowmobile that does not compromise on performance, while also preserving the environment."

"Protecting the unique mountain environment in which SkiStar operates is fundamental for the sustainable development of our business. We therefore recognized Taiga's innovation in the off-road space early on and are excited for them to debut their sleds here at SkiStar," said Fanny Sjödin, Head of Sustainability at SkiStar. "Low emissions, good performance and a vast improvement on the snowmobiles environmental impact, has encouraged us to choose Taiga's electric snowmobiles for use by ski patrol and other mountain operations."

Taiga snowmobiles allow outdoor enthusiasts to consciously explore winter terrains without compromising performance, noise, reliability, and efficiency. Leveraging a clean sheet design and mechanically simplified snowmobile platform, Nomad delivers optimised functionality for work-related tasks, family outings, or trail riding. No powertrain maintenance, customizable drive parameters and hyper-precise throttle control contribute to Nomad's ease of use and approachability. Bringing peak performance in all conditions and standard automotive charging, Taiga is setting the standard for durability and reliability in electric snowmobiles.

For more information or to order a Taiga snowmobile, please visit TaigaMotors.com , and to read more about Taiga's inaugural deliveries click here.

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise.

About SkiStar

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar's business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.

Taiga Motors Corp. logo (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation) (PRNewswire)

SkiStar logo (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation) (PRNewswire)

