Shoppable® Partners with Jivox to Provide 1-Click Commerce Experience and Conversion Data to Global Brands

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-commerce pioneer, Shoppable®, today, announced a partnership with cloud-based marketing and personalization leader, Jivox, to further simplify and enhance the consumer purchasing experience while enabling brands to drive, transact, measure, and attribute sales.

The partnership offers the most comprehensive personalized commerce marketing solution.

The integration with Shoppable's headless commerce platform allows consumers to receive a personalized ad, click to buy, arrive at a landing page fully customized to the brand, and purchase from their retailer of choice, all within the ad. There is no redirect or link-out, unlike affiliate ads. This frictionless user experience is enabled by Shoppable's patented Universal Checkout API for fulfillment by top-tier retailers and bolstered by Jivox powered Personalized Commerce Marketing.

With the combination of Jivox and Shoppable® functionality, advertisers will have the ability to automate ad personalization and improve the precision of their analytics through the granular sales data collected. Jivox's recommendation engine allows rapid experimentation with a carousel of creative elements such as images, copy, product selection, discounts, and limited-time offers to easily determine what is relevant and engaging for potential customers. Shoppable® provides advertisers with valuable first-party order data and customer behavior analytics from sales and throughout the consumer journey. The purchase intelligence compiled by Shoppable® shows the impact of the creative assets used, informing both ongoing and future marketing efforts–at a time when consumer data privacy concerns continue to mount, and third-party cookies will soon disappear.

"Our partnership with Jivox opens a world of possibilities for brands and marketers working to crack the code to optimize active campaigns to achieve sales growth, while capturing first-party data," said Heather Marie Udo, founder and CEO of Shoppable®. "Our embeddable architecture paired with Jivox's personalized marketing platform marks a leap in the advertising industry's ability to scale mass personalization and streamline sales."

"Shopper and eCommerce marketing is exploding, globally, as the pandemic drove consumers to experience and experiment with online shopping. Consumers are demanding personalized shopping experiences online and ease of purchase," said Diaz Nesamoney, founder and CEO of Jivox. "Shoppable's market leading headless commerce paired with the Jivox personalized commerce marketing platform is a big win for brands."

The Shoppable® and Jivox deal is expected to achieve vast improvements in advertising decision-making, conversion rates, and ROI, providing clients a new path to connecting with consumers and delivering the most customer-centric online shopping experience available in the market.

About Shoppable®

Shoppable® enables e-commerce on websites, videos, apps, and ads. The company has modernized affiliate marketing by removing the need to redirect shoppers to external websites for completing purchases. Shoppable® holds three U.S. patents for its universal checkout technology, which minimizes friction in the buying process via embeddable multiple-retailer checkout capabilities. It allows brands, media companies, advertisers, publishers, influencers, content creators, and nonprofits to bring the checkout experience anywhere that a consumer discovers or engages with products online.

About Jivox

Jivox is transforming the way the world experiences digital marketing by connecting brands with their audiences in the most personalized way. Jivox's Dynamic Canvas technology drives engagement and digital commerce across paid and owned media, delivering ROI by reducing production costs and increasing media performance using big data, AI/machine learning, Dynamic Content Optimization (DCO), and identity technologies. Jivox personalized commerce marketing innovation drives sales by matching the right products with consumers that have the highest purchase intent. Jivox Data Clean Room enables privacy-first sales attribution. Jivox is SOC 2® Type 2 certified and trusted by hundreds of leading companies including Electronic Arts, Marriott International, Mazda, Nestle, T-Mobile, Unilever, and more.

