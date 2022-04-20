Prospect Medical Receives Advanced Provider Partner Award from Wellcare

Award Recognizes Excellence in Clinical Quality, Member Experience, and Commitment to Value-Based Care

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Medical Group announced today it has received the Advanced Provider Partner Award from Wellcare, a leading Medicare Advantage plan. The award recognizes Prospect Medical Group for providing excellent quality and service to Wellcare Medicare Advantage members based on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) Plan Year 2022 Star Ratings.

"We are honored to be recognized as an Advanced Provider Partner by Wellcare," said Jim Brown, CEO of Prospect Medical Systems. "For more than 25 years, through our extensive network of providers, we have provided support to our members. We've done this with a commitment to the highest level of coordinated care, resulting in better outcomes and better overall healthcare experiences in California, Texas, and Arizona. Working with health plans like Wellcare, which share our commitment to quality care, complements our company's long history of providing the best care for each individual patient."

Advanced Provider Partners (APPs) are multi-state Medicare physician groups committed to providing high-quality care, while operating under a value-based care model. Nationally, Wellcare partners with 16 APPs across 25 states.

For Plan Year 2022, Prospect Medical in California achieved a 4.5 Rating (out of a possible 5 Stars) as its Medicare Part C & D Star Rating.[1]

CMS publishes its annual Star Ratings to help Medicare beneficiaries make informed decisions when selecting health plans. The annual ratings are determined by a number of factors, including clinical care, member service experience, and member feedback regarding how well plans performed annually in several categories, including quality of care and customer service.

"We want to congratulate Prospect Medical on their impressive performance," said Rich Fisher, SVP and CEO of Medicare for Centene, Wellcare's parent company. "Prospect Medical's unrelenting commitment to quality is evidenced by their recent Star scores, and we look forward to continuing to partner with their practices across the country to ensure our Medicare members have access to high-quality care and services."

About Prospect Medical Group

The Prospect Medical Group IPAs have provided top quality medical care through our networks of physicians for more than 25 years, and are managed by Prospect Medical Systems, which develops, implements, and manages a full range of support services. Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Prospect Medical Systems. To learn more about Prospect or to select a primary care physician, visit www.prospectmedical.com.

About Wellcare

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Today, the company offers benefits with every Medicare beneficiary in mind, such as dental, hearing and vision services; Flex cards to assist with co-pays; transportation services; telehealth visits; wellness and fitness programs; in-home support services; and special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill. Wellcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan, and TexanPlus transitioned to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com.

Wellcare is the Medicare brand for Centene Corporation, an HMO, PPO, PFFS, PDP plan with a Medicare contract and is an approved Part D Sponsor. Our D-SNP plans have a contract with the state Medicaid program. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

Provider may also contract with other Plans/Part D sponsors.

Please contact your plan for details.

Other [physicians and providers] are available in Wellcare's network.

Scores calculated based on Wellcare's PY2022 Star ratings.

