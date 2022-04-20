Group 1001 and Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation Renew Partnership to Continue Supporting Underserved Kids

The renewed partnership continues to support Ripken Foundation programs across the country, beginning with a new Youth Development Park opening in Prince George's County, Maryland this month.

BALTIMORE, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation (CRSF) has renewed a five-year $5 million partnership with Group 1001. Their gift will continue to support the foundation's initiatives to impact underserved kids and communities across the country every day.

The CRSF and Group 1001 initially came together in 2018 when they donated $5 million over a five-year span. The success of the partnership resulted in an estimated impact of 66,000 youths, 985 mentors engaged, and 14 Youth Development Parks. The Youth Development Parks (YDPs) are nationwide in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

The renewal of the partnership demonstrates Group 1001's commitment to supporting underserved communities through the CRSF's programs and YDPs. The next project they are set to unveil is a Youth Development Park in Prince George's County, Maryland, the first YDP in the nation to be built on the grounds of a police department.

"Group 1001 is committed to creating positive change in our communities," said Dan Towriss, CEO and President of Group 1001. "This renewed partnership allows us to roll up our sleeves and work alongside the remarkable people at Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation."

Bill Shelton, Chief Marketing Office for Group 1001 added, "As a graduate and first all-American athlete from Eleanor Roosevelt High School, it will mean a lot to be able to go back to Prince George's County and be a part of the ribbon cutting ceremony alongside Dan and the Ripken team. I am excited to see what we can do with the next five years."

The CEO of the CRSF, Steve Salem added, "Group 1001 continues to be an amazing partner, and this renewed partnership not only symbolizes a commitment to provide resources for our programs and projects, but also shows that we share a common goal to serve communities that need the most support. Thanks to Dan Towriss and his team, the results of this partnership have been nothing short of astounding and we look forward to the impact we will continue to have together over the next five years."

The partnership will provide funds to support STEM Centers, Community Enhancement Projects, Healthy Lifestyles programs, and I'm GREAT programs throughout Indianapolis, Miami, and Nashville, as well as the development of an additional five YDPs.

