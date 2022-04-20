CERTIFIED ORIGINS $25M INVESTMENT FOR SUSTAINABLE OLIVE OIL PRODUCTION IN VIRGINIA

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Origins, a European-based company specializing in fresh and authentic extra virgin olive oil, will invest $25 million to establish its first U.S. bottling facility in the City of Newport News in the state of Virginia. As the governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin announced, the new facility will create 30 new jobs:

"The Port of Virginia's strategic investments and transportation infrastructure enable international businesses to easily import, export and distribute their products, making the Commonwealth a prime launch point into the U.S. market … and we are proud to welcome Certified Origins to Virginia."

"The state of Virginia has an outstanding port, which is a key part of our logistics chain," said Certified Origins Managing Director Nacho Nuez. "Having a high-volume, efficient, and state-of-the-art port was a key deciding factor for the location…we can easily ship to distribution centers by truck or rail from our manufacturing facility or from the port. The Hampton Roads area has a large pool of skilled workers that we feel would be an ideal fit for our state-of-the-art facility. The area is also very attractive to potential new employees for its reasonable cost of living, activities, and proximity to Washington, D.C. and the Outer Banks."

This decision comes from the need to meet the increasing demand for healthy ingredients in the USA and Canada and our intention to mitigate the economic and environmental impact of freight in our supply chain.

"Reducing CO2 generation on maritime transport aligns with what we believe in Certified Origins. We believe it will bring economic savings on logistics costs to our customers and help the environment simultaneously." Says Giovanni Quaratesi, Director of Sales and Business Development. "We are very attentive to sustainability, and that is why we also use recycled raw materials and continuously invest in research and alternative packaging solutions."

Certified Origins has a strong culture and history of prioritizing sustainability, with other initiatives implemented across their various global facilities including zero-waste policies and solar panels for renewable energy.

Blockchain traceability technology investment, through Oracle, goes hand-in-hand with their sustainability strategy. It enables them to track their goods for operational and supply chain efficiency, food waste reduction, and support rural economies and biodiversity at the source.

