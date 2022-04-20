BRITISH BLUES-ROCK STAR JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR ANNOUNCES HER FIRST LIVE U.S. CONCERT FILM WITH "BLUES FROM THE HEART LIVE"

BRITISH BLUES-ROCK STAR JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR ANNOUNCES HER FIRST LIVE U.S. CONCERT FILM WITH "BLUES FROM THE HEART LIVE"

AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE JUNE 10th ON KTBA RECORDS

PRE-ORDER THE CD+DVD OR CD+BLU-RAY PACKAGE NOW

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- April 20, 2022: KTBA Records is proud to announce blues-rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor's first live U.S. concert film "Blues From The Heart Live" releasing on June 10, 2022. The live performance will be available as a CD/DVD and CD/Blu-Ray package and will include a collectible 24-page CD booklet. Pre-order now at https://bit.ly/JSTblues .

Joanne Shaw Taylor (PRNewswire)

STREAM THE LIVE SINGLE "DYIN' TO KNOW" HERE

WATCH THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO HERE

"It was a dream gig," recalls Taylor. The live concert was recorded and filmed at The Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee on January 20, 2022, and features incredible guest performances from Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Mike Farris, and Joe Bonamassa. Public TV stations around the country have been airing a shortened version of the film for their pledge events since March to their audiences.

This historic event was Joanne's first live performance in two years and features Rob McNelley (guitar), Steve Mackey (bass), Jimmy Wallace (keyboards, piano), Nick Buda (drums), Devonne Fowlkes (backing vocals), Kim Fleming (backing vocals), and Joanne on vocals and guitar.

The audio was produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, and was mixed by Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden) at The Cave, Australia. The video component includes bonus track "I'm No Angel" (not available on the CD) and also a behind the scenes featurette which includes interviews of Joanne and Joe before they took the stage.

The first live single, "Dyin' To Know" released today, and is available to stream from LINK . Watch the official music video for "Dyin To Know" on YouTube HERE .

CD Track Listing

Stop Messin' Round If That Ain't A Reason Keep On Lovin' Me If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody Can't You See What You're Doing To Me (featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd ) Let Me Down Easy Two Time My Lovin' I Don't Know What You've Got (featuring Mike Farris ) Three Time Loser Dyin' To Know Just Another Word I've Been Loving You Too Long I'm In Chains Don't Go Away Mad (featuring Joe Bonamassa ) Summertime (featuring Joe Bonamassa ) Only You Know And I Know (featuring Joe Bonamassa )

DVD/Blu-Ray Track Listing

Stop Messin' Round If That Ain't A Reason Keep On Lovin' Me If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody Can't You See What You're Doing To Me (featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd ) Let Me Down Easy Two Time My Lovin' I Don't Know What You've Got (featuring Mike Farris ) Three Time Loser Dyin' To Know Just Another Word I've Been Loving You Too Long I'm In Chains Don't Go Away Mad (featuring Joe Bonamassa ) Summertime feat. Joe Bonamassa Only You Know And I Know (featuring Joe Bonamassa )

Bonus DVD + Blu-Ray Features:

All Access Pass – Behind The Scenes

Bonus Track: I'm No Angel

For more information please visit: www.joanneshawtaylor.com and http://www.ktbarecords.com/

Photos by Kit Wood

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – BIOGRAPHY

Joanne Shaw Taylor was discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics at the age of 16 who, having watched her play, immediately invited her on the road with his supergroup D.U.P. - a career in music was born and in the proceeding years, her incredible guitar playing saw her build an army of plaudits including Jimmy Cliff, Joe Bonamassa, Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox.

Still only in her 30's, she has become one of the most sought-after guitarists in the world of rock. She released her first album on Ruf Records entitled "White Sugar" (2009), unleashing her distinct soulful voice on the world, and demonstrating a song writing prowess way beyond her years - the world of blues rock had a new star! Over the next few years, she released critically acclaimed albums including her sophomore album "Diamonds In The Dirt" (2010), "Almost Always Never" (2012) which featured the UK radio hit "Soul Station", plus her final album for Ruf Records - the live album "Songs From The Road" (2013).

In 2014 she released her fourth studio album "The Dirty Truth" on Axehouse Records that featured the singles "Mud, Honey" and "Wicked Soul". In 2016, Joanne followed up with the release of her fifth album "Wild" (Produced by Kevin Shirley) which saw her perform songs "Dyin' To Know" and "Summertime" on BBC Two Television's popular music show "Later With Jools Holland". Three years later, in 2019 she signed to Silvertone Records via Sony Music and released her sixth studio album, "Reckless Heart".

Over the past two decades, Joanne has proven herself as a prolific songwriter, releasing seven acclaimed albums under her belt, each increasingly more successful with her 2019 "Reckless Heart" breaking into the UK Top 20 Album Chart and cementing herself as one of the most important exports in British blues-rock.



Her highly anticipated seventh studio album "The Blues Album", produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Oceanway Recording Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, was released on Bonamassa's independent record label KTBA Records on September 24, 2021. The album topped the Billboard Official Blues Chart. The album was also voted #1 Most Played Album of 2021 by the British Blues Broadcaster's Association. The album received across-the-board rave reviews worldwide.

On June 10, 2022, Joanne will release the live album "Blues From The Heart Live" featuring guest performances from her friends Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Mike Farris and Joe Bonamassa.

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – SOCIAL MEDIA

Official Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

www.ktbarecords.com

For further information, please contact:



Media Contacts for Joanne Shaw Taylor & KTBA Records

Ebie McFarland | Ashley Gaskin

Essential Broadcast Media

ebie@ebmediapr.com | ashley@ebmediapr.com

Joanne Shaw Taylor (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keeping the Blues Alive (KTBA) Records