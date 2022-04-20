Bottle Rocket celebrates unprecedented 500% growth in Product Management Practice and looks forward to continued expansion in 2022 and beyond

DALLAS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottle Rocket, a Dallas-based experience consultancy that provides digital product strategy, design, and technology solutions for some of the world's largest brands, announced today 4x year-over-year growth in its Product Management Practice. While the discipline has grown multifold over the past few years, this marks the practice's largest growth to date and sets the path for future expansion. The mission of the practice is to drive clarity, velocity, and outcomes across every stage of the digital product lifecycle while helping clients maximize value faster and delighting customers with every interaction.

The mission of the practice is to drive clarity, velocity & outcomes across every stage of the digital product lifecycle

"It's been an amazing experience leading this growing group of highly-skilled product professionals at a time when our clients need to realize value faster and create elegant, more delightful experiences for their customers," says Bottle Rocket's VP of Product Management, Alex Cohen. "Product Management as a service offering is a clear market differentiator and when you pair that with the additional talent that Bottle Rocket has to offer, we are able to deliver sustainable digital products that are mission critical to business."

Bottle Rocket's Product Management Practice has been built and scaled to keep product strategy top of mind. With an added focus on this core capability, Bottle Rocket has been able to add even greater value to businesses through iterative product development. The company focuses first on delivering MVPs (minimum viable products) to market and then in a continuous delivery fashion, adds incremental features, enhancements, and bug fixes as a part of a long-term product strategy, while integrating user feedback.

"The company plans to continue investing in its thriving Product Management Practice as the need for product-related services and capabilities grow and becomes an even more important staple for those that rely on high-functioning, sustainable digital solutions for their businesses," says Rajesh Midha, Bottle Rocket's CEO. "This growth is a testament to the value of this discipline and the imperative role that it plays in the overall creation and lifecycle of a leading digital experience. I am so proud of our team members and leadership for all that they have accomplished and will accomplish in the future."

To learn more about Bottle Rocket or to view our open Product Management positions, please visit www.bottlerocketstudios.com.

About Bottle Rocket

Bottle Rocket is a digital experience consultancy that provides strategy, product, design, and technology services that drive business results and exceed customer expectations. Bottle Rocket is part of the Ogilvy Experience worldwide network. To learn more, visit us at bottlerocketstudios.com or drop us a note at hello@bottlerocketstudios.com.

