BMW Brilliance opens its Plant Dadong Extension in Shenyang

SHENYANG, China, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMW Brilliance Automotive Co., Ltd. (BBA) officially opened its Plant Dadong Extension in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, according to the Information Office of Shenyang People's Government. The new extension to Plant Dadong has a footprint of 910,000m2 -- the equivalent of about 125 football pitches. Dr. Franz Decker, President and CEO of BMW Brilliance, said the company has established one of the most advanced and intelligent production bases in Shenyang. The upgraded Plant Dadong will continue to lead the industrial upgrading of the automotive industry.

Plant Dadong is the cradle of BMW Group's localized production in China, producing three major car systems for the Chinese market, including the new BMW X5, BMW X3 and BMW 5 series. It is also the unique plant producing the pure electric BMW iX3 for the global market.

The upgraded Plant Dadong interprets the corporate vision of "lean, green and digital". It incorporates extensions of the press shop, body shop, paint shop and a single-roof logistics and assembly building with two independent production lines. The body shop is equipped with KUKA's largest Titan robot with a loading capacity of 1.3 tonnes for under body grabbing, which ensures the stability of the body with an action repeatability accuracy of 0.1mm.

Meanwhile, nine new special railway lines have been added to Plant Dadong, which ranks first in the global production system of BMW Group. At present, nearly 80% of the vehicles in Shenyang production base are transported entirely or partly by railway, greatly reducing carbon dioxide emissions caused by traditional transportation. In addition, waste aluminum and scrap are recycled in the stamping workshop for recycling, and 100% renewable water has been used in the painting workshop for the process, and energy efficiency will be further improved in the future. Solar photovoltaic systems in Plant Dadong have also been upgraded. This year, 179,000 square meters of solar panels are expected to generate more than 21 megawatt hours of renewable energy.

Since 2010, the joint venture BBA has invested around 83 billion CNY in Shenyang and built up the production system integrating R&D, purchasing, powertrain and vehicle in one location, making Shenyang the world's largest production base in BMW Group production network. In the summer of 2022, the third vehicle plant will open in Shenyang, as the home of the All New BMW i3, a fully electric mid-size sporty sedan made exclusively for the Chinese market. By then, Shenyang will soon become home to four production facilities: three vehicle plants and one powertrain plant which manufactures high-voltage batteries as well as combustion engines.

Dr. Milan Nedeljkovic, BMW AG Board Member for Production, congratulated the completion of Plant Dadong product upgrade project, saying: "China is of great significance to the BMW Group. Last year, nearly one-third of the BMW's produced globally were made in Shenyang."

