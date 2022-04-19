uLab™ and People + Practice drive higher profitability for orthodontists with differentiated product offerings

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems™, the creator of the uSmile™ clear aligner system and the uDesign® treatment planning software, has partnered with People + Practice, a full service digital marketing firm exclusively for doctors. This partnership will help orthodontist offices level up their aligner marketing strategy and understand how the uLab product offerings will differentiate them in their markets and increase profitability.

uLab's efficient workflow and pricing structure enables fundamentally improved practice profitability.

"We noticed that our customers who adopted uLab have increased profit margins on more complex cases and are successfully tapping the limited treatment market with new product offerings," says Dr. Leon Klempner, CEO of People + Practice. "People + Practice's focus is driving practice profitability and expanding market reach, so this is a natural partnership."

"uLab's AI-assisted treatment planning, custom packaging services, and per-aligner pricing strategy perfectly complement our marketing, patient acquisition and technology solutions, which help orthodontic practices unlock their full potential," added Dr. Klempner.

uLab's unique, pay-per-aligner business model enables orthodontists to make choices for their patients that were not available with traditional aligner companies. By eliminating the upfront fee for unlimited aligners, orthodontists can mix and match treatment modalities for a patient that they may want to start in brackets and finish in clear aligners. For complex cases, uLab's efficient workflow and pricing structure enables fundamentally improved practice profitability. Additionally, for patients who only need minor correction, or have relapse from their previous treatments, limited cases now are possible and profitable with uLab. People + Practice helps offices promote the patient benefits enabled by these offerings, including the convenience, flexibility, and affordability of clear aligners.

"Leon and his team have developed a unique approach to helping practices market themselves in an increasingly competitive space and helping them to grow their practice by using technology and data solutions. We are honored to partner with consultants like People + Practice to help orthodontists maintain a competitive edge as the specialist," says Amir Abolfathi, CEO of uLab Systems.

uLab was founded in 2015 and offered the uDesign treatment planning software for in-office printing purposes. In 2020 the uSmile clear aligner platform was launched, providing aligners manufactured in Memphis in addition to maintaining the option for orthodontists to create aligners in-office. uLab uSmile aligners are available to all orthodontic practices in the U.S. and Canada. Orthodontists have planned more than 450,000 cases on the uDesign software to date.

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by an experienced team of healthcare innovators helping to transform options for orthodontic practices to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab has facilities in San Mateo, CA and Memphis, TN. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com.

Contact: David Thrower, Chief Commercial Officer, pr@ulabsystems.com

About People & Practice

Founded by orthodontist Dr. Leon Klempner and marketing consultant Amy Epstein, People + Practice is a New York-based digital marketing firm on a mission to unveil the abundant opportunities for practices to thrive. We believe that right now is the Golden Age for provider growth, and we implement digital marketing strategies, technology and services that allow our clients to take advantage of it. To learn more visit www.pplpractice.com

Contact: Amy Epstein, Managing Partner, hello@pplpractice.com

