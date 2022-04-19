U-Haul Wins Prestigious Award for New Corporate Fitness Center in Midtown Phoenix

Arizona Forward honors the DIY moving industry leader with its Award of Distinction

PHOENIX, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is the recipient of Arizona Forward's 2022 Award of Distinction in the Healthy Communities category, recognizing the DIY moving industry leader's commitment to the health and well-being of its employees and the surrounding community.

In the last year, the U-Haul Midtown Campus in Phoenix expanded to include the Shoen Family Conference and Fitness Center – a gorgeous 54,208-square-foot facility steps away from the desks of 1,800 Team Members, offering endless exercise options and next-door accessibility to medical and dental services.

The corporate towers at 2727 N. Central Ave. have served as the base of U-Haul International operations since 1967. U-Haul is currently hiring for many positions at the Midtown Campus. Search uhauljobs.com for career opportunities.

"The health of our Team Members and their families is our priority," said Jessica Lopez, U-Haul Chief of Staff. "Our wellness benefits and programs continue to grow with a focus on mindset, nutrition, fitness, overall health and financial security. We listen to the needs of our team. The Shoen Center is a vital resource to helping them conquer their health and wellness goals."

The Shoen Center, named for the founding family of U-Haul, was a passion project for U-Haul Chairman Joe Shoen as well as Lopez, who toured 52 corporate campuses to evaluate the overall wellness and professional development options other employees were being presented. Lopez blended the best ideas with some trailblazing initiatives for a sprawling two-story complex that now hosts one of the finest corporate gyms in the country.

Team Members can access the Shoen Center every day at no charge. The complex includes:

U-Haul Wellness and Recruiting departments

Premise Health® clinic featuring primary care, acute care and physical therapy

Onsite Dental® mobile office with a wide scope of dental and hygiene services

Eight conference rooms with state-of-the-art technology and retractable projector screens

U-Haul Arena, a full-size basketball court with seating, six goals and a jumbo screen TV

The Playground, an expansive workout area with free weights, weight machines, cardio equipment and resistance training

Upstairs 152-meter two-lane indoor track

Spin room and cardio/strength room for group classes led by professional instructors

Golf simulator with clubs

Deluxe locker rooms with private showers, changing rooms and towel service

Oversized elevator and stairs

Retractable garage doors for open-air experience during cooler months

Turfed and shaded outdoor space for classes, stretching, workouts and meetings

Public lobby with Anna Mary's Fuel 4 U, a self-checkout refreshment station

Remote classes and telehealth for non- Phoenix and work-from-home employees

Sustainable, energy-efficient features like glass and natural lighting, LED lighting with sensors, an insulated scrim ceiling and high-efficiency HVAC with optimized ductwork; self-powered exercise equipment; FloWater® refill stations; recycling options; and a new home for the Midtown Farmers Markets supporting local farmers and healthy eating

"So many Team Members have made lifestyle changes since the Shoen Family Conference and Fitness Center opened in July 2021," Lopez said. "From weight loss, to reducing blood pressure medication due to improved physical fitness, to going to the medical clinic and seeing a doctor for the first time in years … the list goes on.

"The Shoen Center is also a big reason why many job applicants have decided to start a career here at U-Haul International. People want to work for a company that cares and 'walks the walk.' At U-Haul, we are doing that."

U-Haul was one of two honorees from the 14 finalists in the Healthy Communities category. Liberty Wildlife, a conservation nonprofit, received the Crescordia Award for its Non-Eagle Feather Repository project. Read more at arizonaforward.org.

Arizona Forward hosted its Environmental Excellence Awards gala on March 19. A panel of judges comprised of prominent leaders and experts in the community select projects to receive the Crescordia Award and Award of Distinction. Projects are reviewed on the sustainability impact to communities, cities, regions or all of Arizona. Projects that promote the health and wellness of urban or rural communities could include neighborhood revitalization, community redevelopment and cross-sector collaborations.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 855,000 rentable storage units and 73.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

