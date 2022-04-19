MASERATI AND ALCANTARA COMBINE LUXURY WITH PERFORMANCE

Maserati MC20 is Star Attraction at Special Event Staged in Milan

MILAN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maserati's MC20 super sports car was the star attraction at a recent "luxury meets performance" event held by Alcantara in collaboration with Maserati at the Frame Condé Nast Experience Store in Milan.

Maserati MC20 at “luxury meets performance” event in Milan, Italy. (PRNewswire)

The MC20's interior features an original, tailor-made pattern developed by designers at the Centro Stile Maserati and designers and technical experts at the Alcantara manufacturing complex in Nera Montoro.

Named "Most Beautiful Supercar of the Year" at the 2021 Festival Automobile International, the Maserati MC20 offers a black or tan Alcantara® interior treatment with laser perforations that cut through the central part of the car's seating in a graduated pattern.

"The Maserati MC20 demonstrates levels of extreme customization that only are possible with Alcantara," notes Andrea Boragno, the company's chairman and CEO. "The cutting-edge design solutions we're able to provide to our customers combine style and technology, beauty and functionality."

Alcantara material is produced exclusively at the company's Nera Montoro production facilities in the hills of Umbria. It is exported from Italy to leading brands throughout the world in a variety of fields, including automotive, fashion, consumer electronics and interior design.

Alcantara Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alcantara S.p.A.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.