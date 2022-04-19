InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Device for Delivered Packages (NJD-2411)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and secure device to protect packages after they are delivered outside a home," said an inventor, from Elizabeth, N.J., "so I invented the EZ- HELPER. My design ensures that the package remains dry and intact and it eliminates the need to worry about package theft."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure delivered packages outside a home or business. In doing so, it helps to prevent the theft of delivered items. It also protects packages against rain and other damage. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2411, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

