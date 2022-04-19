American Oncology Network (AON) Partners With Annexus Health to Help Patients Get the Financial Assistance They Need to Afford Lifesaving Treatment

AON has selected Adparo®, a tech-enabled solution from Annexus Health, to optimize its patient financial assistance workflow process

SEWICKLEY, Pa., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative solutions, today announced a partnership with American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of oncology treatment in community-based settings. Through this partnership, the Adparo® team of experienced financial counselors—leveraging the Annexus Health workflow platform, AssistPoint®—will support AON practices to enhance their patient financial assistance workflow process and secure more financial assistance for more patients.

The financial toxicity faced by cancer patients has dramatically increased over the years

"The financial toxicity faced by cancer patients has dramatically increased over the years," said AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz. "At AON, we're committed to minimizing the financial impact of cancer on families. This partnership with Annexus Health will help to overcome these financial barriers and reduce these burdens."

Adparo® will provide trained, experienced staff with in-depth knowledge of revenue cycle and access service complexities to assist AON practices by:

Proactively working up each patient prior to treatment to assess financial assistance needs

Conducting eligibility verification and benefit investigation for patients on treatment

Managing patient assistance and free drug programs through AssistPoint ®

Providing financial cost estimates for treatment

Billing, posting payment, and transferring the final balance to the patient

"Annexus Health is in hyper-growth mode, and we're excited to partner with AON for an incredible expansion of efforts to generationally disrupt how the patient access journey is managed," said Annexus Health Co-Founder and CEO Joe Baffone. "Our Adparo® services division will utilize our market-leading technology platform, AssistPoint®, to manage the entire cycle of important financial assistance and other access services for AON's rapidly growing membership in order to help patients get the care they deserve."

About American Oncology Network, LLC: AONcology.com

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network currently represents 107 physicians and 85 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most—providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients' experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey by delivering innovative solutions, including tech-enabled services, that reduce financial and administrative burdens to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com.

