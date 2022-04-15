Summit Carbon Solutions Partners with Bushmills Ethanol

AMES, Iowa, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Carbon Solutions is pleased to announce a new partnership with Bushmills Ethanol, Inc. to decarbonize its ethanol plant in Atwater, Minnesota.

Bushmills Ethanol is the 32nd ethanol plant to officially join Summit Carbon Solutions' transformative carbon capture and storage project. The plant began operations in 2005, and currently produces 85 million gallons of fuel ethanol per year.

Summit Carbon Solutions is developing the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world, which will have the capacity to capture and permanently store up to 12 million tons of carbon dioxide every year. The project will span across Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota, and will cut the carbon footprint of affiliated ethanol plants in half.

"We are thrilled to have a progressive company such as Bushmills Ethanol as our newest partner," said Jim Pirolli, Chief Commercial Officer of Summit Carbon Solutions. "We share a common vision of supporting the long-term sustainability of U.S. agriculture by decarbonizing the supply chain and products that are produced. Bushmills is an excellent operator and has continually improved its plant through investments to reduce energy consumption and improve yields."

Summit Carbon Solutions and Bushmills Ethanol will capture more than 230,000 metric tons of CO 2 per year, which will be compressed and transported to North Dakota for permanent geologic storage.

Summit Carbon Solutions recently announced significant project milestones, including submission of pipeline permit applications in the states of Iowa and South Dakota, and has raised over $600 million of equity, including recent investments from Continental Resources and Tiger Infrastructure Partners.

Summit Carbon Solutions seeks to lower greenhouse gas emissions by connecting industrial and biogenic CO 2 emitters through strategic infrastructure to store carbon dioxide safely and permanently in the Midwestern United States. For more information, visit www.SummitCarbonSolutions.com

