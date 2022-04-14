Ventech Solutions Appraises at CMMI Maturity Level 3 and Achieves Prestigious ISO Certifications

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions, Inc. has been appraised at Version 2.0 Maturity Level 3 for both Development and Services under the CMMI® Institute's Capability Maturity Model® Integration (CMMI) appraisal program. In addition, the company has achieved certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO®), including ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems, ISO/EIC 20000-1:2018 for IT Service Management and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for Information Security Management Systems.

CMMI is a globally recognized framework for organizations that want to measure and analyze their processes against best practices that promote continuous improvement. According to CMMI, companies that leverage these capabilities have higher levels of quality, productivity, customer satisfaction and performance.

ISO represents the international standard requirements for a quality management system. Achieving ISO certifications lends credibility to an organization by demonstrating that its service consistently meets industry and customer expectations.

"Achieving and maintaining the CMMI appraisals and ISO certifications ensure and reinforce that we are operating our business with practices that deliver a high level of efficiency, safety and security," said Kathy Dass, Senior Vice President of Delivery at Ventech Solutions. "Our validated processes focus on quality, cost savings and compliance, key components that support our federal clients in moving their missions forward."

CMMI and ISO programs follow a rigorous assessment process that includes a thorough evaluation of an organization's workflows and business practices. Both programs look for a demonstrated commitment to safety and continuous improvement and validate a high level of service delivery and enhanced information security management.

Ventech Solutions delivers services and solutions to the federal sector in areas such as cloud enablement and managed services, cybersecurity, service management and integration, ServiceNow deployment and contact center operations.

Ventech Solutions is a technology and healthcare solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies to deliver a wide range of enterprise services including cloud modernization, infrastructure, data, security and service integration support. Ventech Solutions leads and manages some of the most critical technology transformation initiatives for the public sector that empower government agencies to achieve their missions. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

