Becker & Poliakoff Appeals Ruling in $10 Million Case of Student Who Sued Ross School for Providing Alcohol to Teens During Class Trip to Patagonia

Claims School Engaged in Attempted Character Assassination in its Dismissal Efforts

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm Becker & Poliakoff today announced it has filed an appeal in the case of a student who sued the Ross School for providing alcohol to underage students on a class trip and for bullying.

The family of Hayden Soloviev sued the private East Hampton, N.Y., school after teachers provided alcohol to students on the March 2020 trip to Patagonia. The Solovievs filed a $10M lawsuit in Supreme Court Suffolk County against the school, administration and teachers on behalf of Hayden, then in 11th grade. Supreme Court Justice William Condon dismissed the case on Dec. 7, 2021. Soloviev v. Ross School, Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Suffolk, Index No. 604967/2021



The appeal argued that the court erroneously granted the school's pre-answer motion. "The lower court erred in ignoring the facts alleged in Appellants' pleading and, instead, erroneously adopted as true the statement of facts as alleged in the Memorandum of Law submitted by Respondents' attorneys," the appeal said. Soloviev v. Ross School, Appeal #2021-09503

According to the appeal, the school created their own "version" of the facts. "Respondents' attorneys also engaged in what can only be described as an attempted character assassination of the Appellants as part of their desperate attempt to shift attention away from the Respondents' failures," the appeal added.

The underlying suit alleged that teachers distributed alcohol to the students, including Hayden, and bullied and verbally abused Hayden. The suit alleged negligence in hiring; breach of the enrollment contract and policies in the school's Handbook, unjust enrichment, breach of several duties including trust and duty to warn.

Becker & Poliakoff partner Glenn Spiegel said Hayden wants vindication and any money he wins would go to an anti-bullying charity. "The worst part was the teachers bullying Hayden. It still impacts him today," said Spiegel. "He doesn't want this to happen to anyone else."

