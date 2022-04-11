SportsGrid's NewsWire to Debut April 12th

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour streaming video network serving the massive sports wagering audience, announced today the debut of the NewsWire weekday news program on Tuesday, April 12th streaming live from 2-3 PM ET. NewsWire is a sixty-minute live sports wagering news program anchored by journalist and longtime broadcast TV veteran Craig Mish. NewsWire will feature the most important headlines, events, and storylines of the day providing comprehensive reporting on matters pertaining to sports betting. The weekday news program will have exclusive access to breaking news, sports betting legislation, sportsbook operator news, technology, and actionable insights from The Sporting News and Legal Sports Report's world-class editorial teams.

(PRNewsfoto/SportsGrid) (PRNewswire)

"NewsWire is based on two tenets —perspective and authority. Both tenets are supported by the strategic content alliance between SportsGrid, The Sporting News, and Legal Sports Report delivering the relevant daily news with insightful and authentic analysis to the sports betting audience base across the nation," said Jason Sukhraj, GM of Audience & Syndication at SportsGrid.

The SportsGrid strategic content alliance with The Sporting News and Legal Sports Report is a collaborative initiative bringing together the strategy, reporting, and editorial resources of each media organization. The SportsGrid content alliance integrates The Sporting News and Legal Sports Report's journalists and reporters contributing to NewsWire to develop a reputable world-class editorial platform. Digital technologies have fundamentally changed how SportsGrid's video content is created, presented, and distributed across multimedia platforms. Through the editorial management of effective collaboration and workflow coordination, the SportsGrid strategic content alliance will break news with deep editorial insights, analysis, and perspective.

"The Sporting News is thrilled to partner with SportsGrid on the launch of the NewsWire. The Sporting News has a strong heritage of going beyond the score to deliver insight, analysis, and context on the biggest stories in sports. We're excited for the opportunity for our award-winning journalists to offer their perspective to the NewsWire audience, and to be a part of SportsGrid's broad multimedia platforms," said Benson Taylor, global Editor-in-Chief for The Sporting News.

"The Legal Sports Report team is excited to collaborate with SportsGrid on a program focused on the business of sports betting in North America," said Dustin Gouker, Publisher for Legal Sports Report. "LSR's journalists will provide viewers with valuable insight into the ins and outs of the sports gambling industry as it expands across the US and Canada."

ABOUT SPORTSGRID INC.



SportsGrid, Inc. is

the

multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real-time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

ABOUT THE SPORTING NEWS

One of world's most iconic sports brands, The Sporting News was founded in 1886 and is the oldest sporting publication in the United States. Today, the brand is a dynamic digital publisher offering a trusted perspective across multiple sports all over the world leveraging a global network that understands local nuance. The Sporting News now features localized editions in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Argentina, U.K., Spain, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. The brand's independence and credibility make it a leading destination for fans and a key partner for leagues and broadcasters around the globe. Today, The Sporting News is the official destination of the NBA in leading markets in the Americas and APAC, a premium publishing partner of fuboTV, DAZN, and Kayo, and the brand over 35 million users trust for their sports content every month.

ABOUT LEGAL SPORTS REPORT

LegalSportsReport.com covers the legal online sports wagering industry, including sports betting sites and daily fantasy sports in the US. LSR is produced by the team behind Online Poker Report, which covers the regulated online poker industry; PlayNJ.com, which covers the regulated NJ online casino industry; and PlayUSA.com, which covers the broader US gambling industry.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Charles Theiss

SportsGrid, Inc.

charles@sportsgrid.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SportsGrid