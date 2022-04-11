Tech Hire-Train-Deploy Leader Accelerates Growth Through Acquisition and Investment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillStorm, a leader in technology talent development deploying specialized teams of custom trained U.S. tech talent to its Fortune 500 clients, announced it has acquired Talent Path, a Hire-Train-Deploy company backed by Achieve Partners. Simultaneously, Achieve is making a strategic investment in SkillStorm.

SkillStorm is leader in cloud technology services that deploys specialized teams of U.S. tech talent to its Fortune 500 clients. (PRNewswire)

SkillStorm Acquires Talent Path and Announces Strategic Investment from Achieve Partners

SkillStorm provides a range of pathways for college graduates, transitioning service members and veterans to launch tech careers, including apprenticeship programs. By hiring talent first, then training based on demand before deploying to its clients, SkillStorm has demonstrated a unique ability to close the tech talent gap.

"Talent Path is a company we've been following for several years," said SkillStorm CEO Justin Vianello. "Like SkillStorm, Talent Path hires and trains tech talent based on client demand. And like SkillStorm, Talent Path is solving a major problem for their clients. We're delighted to welcome Talent Path's consultants and clients to the SkillStorm family."

Talent Path was backed by Achieve Partners, the leading private equity investor at the intersection of education and workforce, and the Hire-Train-Deploy pioneer. "We're excited about this partnership with our friends at SkillStorm," said Aanand Radia, a managing director at Achieve. "This team has proven they can scale and I can think of no better home for Talent Path. Our strategic investment will provide SkillStorm with the capital required to fully integrate Talent Path and supercharge growth to meet the tech talent needs of hundreds of additional clients."

"We've worked with the SkillStorm team previously," commented Achieve managing director Ryan Craig. "What they've built in a short period of time demonstrates an impressive commitment to quality and we have every confidence they will scale to hiring, training, and placing thousands of new consultants annually. We look forward to another very productive partnership."

"The Achieve team are ideal partners for us. We have found them to be an excellent fit for our culture and our visions for the future are in complete alignment," said Vince Virga, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of SkillStorm. "We are excited to welcome Talent Path and proud to call them Stormers. Their contribution expands our ability to 'Accelerate Opportunity' for many more individuals, even faster. That's our purpose at SkillStorm."

About SkillStorm

Founded in 2002, SkillStorm was built on the mission of accelerating careers in high-demand technologies. We create Stormers, the world's most elite developers. We hire, train, and deploy Stormers from all backgrounds and experience levels in today's in-demand technologies such as AWS, Azure, Salesforce, PEGA, ServiceNow, and Appian. We are committed to hiring and training college graduates and veterans for high-growth technology careers with our Fortune 100 clients. Through these dedicated efforts, we provide our clients with an exclusive pipeline of high-quality, U.S.-based tech talent that is custom trained with the skills required to support our clients' critical technology initiatives. As a flexible technology workforce partner, we provide fully formed tech teams at any level of experience, skill sets, and clearance. Stormers are deployed either at our clients' sites or at our U.S.-based delivery centers.

www.skillstorm.com

About Achieve Partners

Achieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans. By harnessing digital transformation to build new models for learning and new pathways to good jobs, Achieve is helping to level the playing field, improve socioeconomic mobility, and rekindle the American Dream.

www.achievepartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkillStorm