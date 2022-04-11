Ribbon Showcases Comprehensive Solutions Portfolio for Enabling Secure Hybrid Work Environments at Channel Partners Conference & Expo

Extensive portfolio enables Ribbon partners to deliver secure cloud migrations to rapidly growing UC platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, while mitigating fraud and robocalls

PLANO, Texas, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it will be demonstrating key solutions at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, April 11-14, in Las Vegas.

"Hybrid work is completely changing the basic tenets of business communications, and that will be on full display during this year's Channel Partners Conference," said Dave Hogan, Vice President Growth Segments at Ribbon. "Across the globe, Ribbon's channel partners are helping businesses facilitate the transition to hybrid work environments by making it easier for organizations to securely migrate to cloud-based communications for unified communications (UC) and contact centers."

Ribbon will be demonstrating its carrier-grade solutions that enable migrations to Microsoft Teams, Zoom Phone, and other leading cloud UC services globally. Additionally, Ribbon will highlight its ability to migrate and protect some of the world's largest contact center deployments. Ribbon's Session Border Controllers (SBCs) provide contact centers with multiple layers of security including against advanced denial-of-service attacks, which have become a major concern for contact centers.

In addition, Ribbon will highlight its Analytics solutions, which provide an enterprise-wide view of network performance and threats. As the number and sophistication of attacks on communications systems rise, Ribbon offers advanced protection from fraud and robocalls via its Voice Threat Prevention portfolio.

Hogan added, "We are working closely with our channel partners to help our customers across all industries, especially in regulated sectors like financial services and health care transition and secure their communications environments. Our partners are experts at delivering enterprise-wide our voice, security and analytics solutions to national and multi-national organizations, allowing them to gradually and seamlessly migrate legacy assets to secure cloud-based communications technology."

Ribbon is working with large Systems Integrators and Channel Partners in every global region to deliver these solutions including:

Infosys – Ribbon and Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, recently announced that the two companies are collaborating to deliver an integrated IT Managed Services offering to global enterprises. The integrated solution, which enables global enterprises to seamlessly migrate from legacy on-premise PBX communications systems to Microsoft Teams Phone System Direct Routing , has already been deployed by one of the world's largest automobile brands as part of their worldwide communications upgrade. – Ribbon and Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting,that the two companies are collaborating to deliver an integrated IT Managed Services offering to global enterprises. The integrated solution, which enables global enterprises to seamlessly migrate from legacy on-premise PBX communications systems to, has already been deployed by one of the world's largest automobile brands as part of their worldwide communications upgrade.

TD Synnex – Ribbon recently expanded its relationship with TD Synnex, a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry, to add support for a wide range of enterprises, into the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA). TD Synnex is reselling Ribbon's Cloud and Edge portfolio of products. In addition to Ribbon's Microsoft-certified SBCs, the portfolio includes analytics, media gateways, policy and routing capabilities and an advanced application server platform. – Ribbonwith TD Synnex, a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry, to add support for a wide range of enterprises, into theand(CALA). TD Synnex is reselling Ribbon's Cloud and Edge portfolio of products. In addition to Ribbon's Microsoft-certified SBCs, the portfolio includes analytics, media gateways, policy and routing capabilities and an advanced application server platform.

Westcon Comstor – Ribbon recently expanded its distribution agreement with Westcon-Comstor , to expand beyond covering Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) to several additional countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region including Hong Kong , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , the Philippines , the PRC, Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam . – Ribbonwithto expand beyond coveringand(ANZ) to several additional countries in the(APAC) region including, the PRC,, and

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

