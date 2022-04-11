MILE HIGH CITY BUSINESSES CAN NOW UTILIZE QWICK FOR FLEXIBLE, ON-DEMAND STAFFING

DENVER, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:

Qwick , the leading staffing-as-a-service platform for food and beverage Professionals announces the launch of its services in Denver, the company's 17th city to launch in since 2018. In this vibrant city with year-round events, amazing food, and some of the best breweries in the nation, Qwick is thrilled to change the way people work and enable Denver hospitality businesses–who could be struggling during this historic labor shortage–to find quality vetted staff. Qwick is rapidly expanding its services and will be operating in at least 30 cities by the end of 2022. By 2024, Qwick's goal is to successfully match 3 million Professional shifts in 30 U.S. cities.

WHAT:

During its launching phase in Denver over the next 16 weeks, Qwick is working diligently to sign up top-tier hospitality Professionals on its platform and leverage its unparalleled algorithm to match them with food and beverage shifts in real-time.

For Professionals:

Denver hospitality Professionals can now take control of their schedules and income by signing up with Qwick in four easy steps: sign up, attend a virtual orientation, complete a profile, and start filling shifts. Qwick empowers Professionals to work how and when they want, all while ensuring they receive an average hourly wage of $18.75—18% above Denver's $15.87 minimum wage. Qwick shifts are simple, flexible, and pay Professionals in as little as 30 minutes after clocking out. Professionals interested in signing up with Qwick can visit here to get started working shifts in Denver.

For Business Partners:

Denver hospitality businesses such as restaurants, bars, hotels, catering companies, event venues, and more can now staff shifts with dependable Qwick Professionals. Qwick not only provides certified and vetted Professionals but also utilizes a 5-star rating system to ensure continued quality and reliability. Posting a shift on the Qwick platform takes seconds, and with a 97% average shift-fill rate, Business Partners can confidently rely on Qwick to provide them with quality talent at a moment's notice. Businesses interested in staffing shifts with top-tier Professionals can get started here .

WHEN:

April 11, 2022

WHERE:

Denver, Colorado

ABOUT:

Qwick is the leading staffing-as-a-service platform that connects service industry Professionals directly with food and beverage shifts in real-time, provides them with the freedom and flexibility to work on their own schedules, and enables them to get paid in as little as 30 minutes after their shift. With a 97 percent average shift fill rate and immediate access to a pre-vetted and certified sharing workforce, thousands of Business Partners across the U.S. rely on Qwick to end understaffing. Qwick is a growth stage company on a mission to change the way people work and has earned multiple recognitions nationally, including being a "Great Place to Work" in the U.S and one of the fastest-growing companies featured by Inc. Magazine. Learn more at qwick.com .

