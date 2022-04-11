Living Spaces Partners with HGTV Stars and Entrepreneurs Drew and Jonathan Scott to Launch Exclusive Furniture Collection

Drew & Jonathan Collection Inspired by Family and Diverse Southern California Landscape

LA MIRADA, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, California-based home furnishings retailer, Living Spaces, announces the launch of a new exclusive furniture collection with HGTV home design-renovation experts and entrepreneurs, Drew and Jonathan Scott. Casual and elegant, the debut Drew & Jonathan collection is inspired by family — the brothers' own family, as well as families they've helped throughout their careers.

Design, renovation and lifestyle experts, Drew and Jonathan Scott have partnered with Living Spaces to debut furniture collections that have the power to improve the way your home looks, feels and functions. (PRNewswire)

From case goods and rugs to sectionals and dining sets, this 90-piece family-centric line aligns beautifully with Living Spaces' dedication to an exceptional level of taste, sophistication, and quality at an incredible value. The Scott brothers draw from deep experience as a trusted resource to families who have invited them into their homes and a profound ability to elevate the way a home looks and feels.

"Drew and Jonathan's designs are the perfect blend of practicality and personality," says Living Spaces CEO Grover Geiselman. "This timeless collection possesses tremendous style, comfort and quality, and perhaps most importantly, it delivers the Scott brothers' signature wow factor."

Drawing inspiration from the Southern California landscape — from art-deco movie theaters to the San Gabriel Mountains — Drew and Jonathan's designs lend modern style to a classic line at an affordable price point.

Highlights include:

"We are very proud of this collection, which is inspired by the rich and diverse landscape of Southern California where we call home," says Drew Scott. "The look and feel of this collection reflect our beautiful surroundings, ranging from the tranquil coast to the striking mountains and to the vibrant art deco architecture downtown that evokes old Hollywood glamour. Your home should be a representation of you and what you love, and our collection will enhance your home with quality designs with lasting style."

Function, of course, does not overshadow form. For example, the Culver Sectional's black nickel-finished legs lend a sleek look to a remarkably cushy sofa. In terms of versatility, the velvety Falcon Chair rivals the sectional. "It's the best chair for reading, watching a movie, or even late-night chats with loved ones,'' says Jonathan Scott. "It encourages relaxation, which we're all for. Our comfortable and functional collection balances stylish design with a warm and inviting look for everyone to enjoy."

Shaped by family experience, the entire collection exudes a welcoming sense of spaciousness and inclusion. According to the Scott brothers, the opportunity to join forces with Living Spaces is a way to help families across the country create joyous gathering places in their own homes. As Jonathan Scott puts it, "Drew & Jonathan for Living Spaces is an invitation for the whole family to join in."

The Drew & Jonathan for Living Spaces collection is available at all Living Spaces stores, and online with free shipping nationwide at livingspaces.com/inspiration/celebrity-designer/drew-and-jonathan.

About Living Spaces

Established in 2003 and headquartered in La Mirada, California, Living Spaces is the leading West Coast home furnishings retailer offering an unmatched selection of indoor and outdoor furniture, décor, lighting, art and one-of-a-kind pieces at affordable price-points. Living Spaces designs and manufactures a wide assortment of exclusive products that are available online and in-store. For more information, please visit www.livingspaces.com

About Drew & Jonathan™

Drew & Jonathan™ designs create the spaces and places that encourage everyone to enjoy each other's company. The brand is founded by multi-faceted entrepreneurs, designers, best-selling authors and twin television personalities, Drew and Jonathan Scott. The Scott brothers are also co-founders of Scott Brothers Global, which includes Drew & Jonathan Home, Scott Living by Drew & Jonathan, and the award-winning media company, Scott Brothers Entertainment. The Scott brothers are hosts of several top-rated HGTV series including the Emmy-nominated Property Brothers: Forever Home, Brother vs. Brother, and Celebrity IOU. For more information, please visit DrewandJonathan.com.

