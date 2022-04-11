CarOffer's Kim Jenkins Named Vice President of Consumer Operations

ADDISON, Texas, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarOffer, the fast-growing inventory acquisition innovator and part of the CarGurus network (Nasdaq: CARG), proudly announced Kim Jenkins has been named Vice President of Consumer Operations. In this newly created role, Jenkins oversees the Consumer Operations department, which was formed in August of last year to support CarGurus™ Instant Max Cash Offer, the only platform of its kind that brings automotive wholesale and retail together, leveraging the synergies of the CarGurus and CarOffer partnership.

Kim Jenkins (PRNewswire)

Jenkins has been with the organization for approximately five years and previously served as Senior Director of Training and Implementation. In her new role, she is responsible for all aspects of consumer operations including: strategic planning to support quick and seamless scalable growth of the department; optimizing efficiencies through improved processes and integrating best-in-class systems; and ensuring delivery of superior customer service and a world class experience.

The Consumer Operations team at CarOffer is the fastest growing department within the company due to the immediate success of CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer, the first consumer-facing product for CarOffer. Consumer Operations handles the lifecycle of the purchase of vehicles sold by consumers via the CarGurus Sell My Car site as it relates to the consumer experience. For example, Jenkins's team ensures the consumer is guided through the sale process with transparency and ease, while also coordinating critical details including identify verification, titling and registration documents, lien payoffs and scheduling the 'white glove service' of convenient at-home vehicle pick up. For a closer look at how it works, click here.

"Kim has been a tremendous contributor to the growth and success of CarOffer since she joined our company almost five years ago," says Bruce Thompson, founder and CEO of CarOffer. "Her dedication to leading a high performing team along with her passion for an unparalleled customer experience make her the perfect executive to lead our Consumer Operations team."

Prior to joining CarOffer, Jenkins served as a Senior Client Services Manager for nearly four years at Tail Light, an enterprise automotive retail software provider, where she oversaw the support team and streamlined processes for the optimization of people, services and technology. Before that, she led Guest Relations at Carlson Restaurants Worldwide for four years, and Cadbury Adams for more than eight years.

"CarOffer is an exceptional company and I'm proud to be a part of the journey," says Jenkins. "I'm looking forward to leading our exceptional team and seeing the growth of the consumer business in the months and years ahead."

About CarOffer

CarOffer is the automotive industry's leading inventory management platform for modern day wholesaling that allows dealers and dealer groups to buy, sell, and trade with automation and ease. Leveraging the power of data, national scale, and the company's proprietary Buying Matrix™ technology, the platform helps dealers acquire and exchange used inventory more efficiently. CarOffer is part of the CarGurus network (Nasdaq: CARG). For more information, visit www.caroffer.com.

About CarGurus

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace gives consumers the confidence to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Visits, Q4 2021, U.S.).

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

