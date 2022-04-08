Zhihu Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZH), the operator of Zhihu, a leading online content community in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhihu.com/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Zhihu Inc., A5 Xueyuan Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100083, People's Republic of China.

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) is the operator of Zhihu, a leading online content community in China, dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu fosters a vibrant online community where users contribute and engage while respecting diversity and valuing constructiveness by promoting a culture of sincerity, expertise, and respect developed through years of cultivation. Zhihu is China's largest Q&A-inspired online community and one of the top five Chinese comprehensive online content communities, both in terms of average mobile monthly average users and revenue in 2021. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Zhihu Inc.

Email: ir@zhihu.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: zhihu@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Phone: +1-212-481-2050

Email: zhihu@tpg-ir.com

